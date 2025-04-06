Brennan Walks It off for Columbus

The coldest game time temperature at Huntington Park since 2018, 40 degrees, saw the Clippers (6-2) and St. Paul Saints (2-4) close out their series on Sunday afternoon.

Things were quiet on both sides until the top of the third. Ryan Fitzgerald doubled, Luke Keaschall walked, and Emmanuel Rodriguez gave us our first score of the game with an RBI bloop single that fell just in front of left fielder Will Brennan. Armando Alvarez walked to load the bases with two away, Mike Ford then walked to bring in the second run of the inning for the Saints, which ended the outing for Clippers starter Vince Velasquez. Zak Kent entered the game for skipper Andy Tracy and struck out Jair Camargo to escape the jam.

Columbus, who only had one hit through five innings, finally got out of the blocks in the sixth. Juan Brito singled to right, took two bags on a single passed ball to move to third, and would score on Angel Martínez's sacrifice fly, putting the Clippers on the board, and cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

Saturday's scheduled starter for Columbus before the rain out, Ryan Webb, entered the game to start the fifth. He was outstanding through 4.1 innings allowing just two hits, no runs, five K's, and three walks.

Columbus went to work in the bottom of the ninth. Angel Martínez led off the inning blasting a double off the leftfield wall. He advanced to third on Will Wilson's sacrifice fly. Anthony Misiewicz struck out Kody Huff to put two away, bringing Petey Halpin to the plate. Halpin was 0-3 on the day and came through in a big way, singling to left and scoring Martinez, tying the game at 2-2. St. Paul would get out of the inning, but not before the damage was done, sending us to extra innings for the first time at Huntington Park this season.

Nick Mikolajchak (W, 1-0), who entered the game in the ninth to get the final two outs of the frame, stayed on in the tenth, and kept St. Paul from breaking the 2-2 tie.

Halpin started the bottom half of the inning on second as the automatic runner on second base. Dom Nuñez laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move him to third, Justin Boyd walked, and Will Brennan sent the Huntington Park faithful home happy. His single through the left side scored Halpin and gave Columbus their second walk-off victory of the series, winning the finale, 3-2.

Clippers hit the road to Worcester next week, but return home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 15th, to host the Louisville Bats on a world famous Dime-A-Dog Night! Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

