Boyle, Bulls Blank Space Cowboys with 6-0 Win
April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Joe Boyle and three Durham relievers combined on a six-hit shutout as the Bulls defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.
Boyle tossed four scoreless innings, stranding seven baserunners, then turned the game over to Garrett Acton (W, 1-0), Jonathan Hernandez and Cole Sulser to close out the series win, which gave the Bulls (6-3) a 4-2 series victory over Sugar Land (3-6).
The Bulls scored twice in the first against Space Cowboys starter AJ Blubaugh (L, 1-1) when Bob Seymour doubled home Chandler Simpson. Later in the frame, Tristan Peters walked with the bases loaded to force Seymour home.
Dru Baker connected for a two-run homer in the eighth to provide the six-run margin.
Simpson reached base three times, twice on hits and scored three of Durham's six runs.
Key Moments: Leading 3-0 in the third, shortstop Carson Williams made a stretching stop of a hard grounder with the bases loaded to get a force out to end a Space Cowboys threat.
Blubaugh's Blues: Space Cowboys starter AJ Blubaugh, who needed just 69 pitches in tossing six efficient shutout innings against the Bulls on Tuesday night, found life more challenging against the Bulls on Sunday. Blubaugh needed 39 pitches to get through the first, allowing two runs. In the second, he required 23 more and allowed another run. Blubaugh was chased after three full frames. Seymour's Successes: Bob Seymour went 3-4 Sunday, driving in three runs. Seymour drove in 10 runs across five starts in the series against Sugar Land, including hitting a pair of homers.
Hernandez Departs: Reliever Jonathan Hernandez left the game in the eighth after making three pitches against Shay Whitcomb. Hernandez pitched the seventh, then retired Tommy Sacco on a grounder before Whitcomb's at-bat. After making his third pitch against Whitcomb, Hernandez walked behind the mound, called for the athletic training staff and his manager, and departed the field without attempting another toss.
Sugar Land Woes: Sugar Land hit just .144 in the entire series against Durham. Earlier in the series, the Space Cowboys were no-hit across 11 innings. To close the series, Sugar Land did not score over the final 19 frames. The Space Cowboys also struck out 77 of 187 at-bats in the series.
On Deck: The Bulls open a six-game road series in Buffalo on Tuesday night at 6:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Chasers Shut out by Bats 4-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fall to Louisville in Extra Innings, Split Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Storm Back to Win Wild One in Omaha 7-5 - Louisville Bats
- Berry's Walk-Off Secures Series Win against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Back-And-Forth Scoring Ends in Loss to Round Rock - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Come Back from Six Runs Down, Win 9-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Bello Makes Rehab Start, WooSox Fall 3-2 in Walkoff Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Meneses Doubles Three Times, But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 8-4, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Charlotte Rallies Back To Defeat Norfolk In Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Brennan Walks It off for Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Walked-Off for Ninth Time in Columbus, Lose 3-2 in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders End Road Swing with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Boyle, Bulls Blank Space Cowboys with 6-0 Win - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Rack up Fifth Straight Win to Close out Rochester Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Claim Series over Indianapolis with 4-1 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Sunday's Series Finale in Gwinnett Postponed - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers, Nashville Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds, Bisons Doubleheader Canceled Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- April 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Enns, Madris Star in Extra Inning Loss to Round Rock - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.