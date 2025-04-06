Storm Chasers Fall to Louisville in Extra Innings, Split Series

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers couldn't quite complete the comeback on Sunday afternoon, falling 7-5 in the final, ten-inning game of a six-game series against the Louisville Bats.

Omaha starter Luinder Avila had a rough first inning, giving up an early two runs. The Storm Chasers answered in the bottom of the first, as Drew Waters continued his hot streak with a single up the middle, stealing second base then coming around to score on a two-out RBI double from Luke Maile, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Avila pitched around a couple of hits in the second and settled in from there. He went on to record five strikeouts while tossing five consecutive scoreless innings after the rocky first. He retired nine straight to end his start, keeping the Storm Chasers within striking distance.

Omaha tied things up in the fourth, thanks to Harold Castro, who launched his first home run of the season, a solo shot that wound up in the Storm Chasers' bullpen.

In the bottom of the fifth, a Nick Loftin single to left field chased Louisville's starter from the game. Joey Wiemer followed with a knock of his own, but both runners ended the inning stranded on base.

Evan Sisk took over in the seventh and worked around trouble after giving up back-to-back singles and the Storm Chasers took the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Cam Devanney reached on an error by Louisville's center fielder, and a double from Loftin advanced Devanney to third. Waters walked to load the bases, and Wiemer delivered on a sacrifice fly to give Omaha a 3-2 lead.

In the ninth, Jonathan Bowlan came in for the six-out save. However, after a scoreless eighth, Louisville tied the game at 3-3 on a bloop single with two outs in the ninth. While Devanney singled in the bottom of the ninth to give Omaha a chance at the walk-off, the game went to extras with the Chasers unable to win it.

Austin Cox came on to pitch the tenth, but the Bats broke the game open with back-to-back home runs, scoring four in the inning, to take a 7-3 lead. Andrew Hoffmann took over to finish the frame.

The Storm Chasers made one last effort in the bottom half. With two outs, Tyler Gentry mashed a two-run homer to left to bring Omaha within two, but the rally ended there.

After a day off Monday, Storm Chasers will hit the road and travel to St. Paul, with a six-game series beginning on Tuesday at CHS Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:37 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.