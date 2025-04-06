Stripers, Nashville Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - To day's 12:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Nashville Sounds at Coolray Field has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Thursday, May 1. The first of two seven-inning games begins at 5:05 p.m. Following its conclusion and a half-hour break, game two will begin. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

The value of Sunday's ticket can be exchanged for any remaining regular-season home game, including the doubleheader on May 1 (excluding July 4). If you would like to exchange your tickets for another game, please contact the Stripers' ticket office at tickets@gostripers.com.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 8): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m. at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will host area schools for the second Education Day of the season. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

