Redbirds, Bisons Doubleheader Canceled Due to Weather
April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today's Memphis Redbirds doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) has been canceled due to weather. The games will not be made up as the teams are not scheduled to play again this season.
Single-game ticket buyers for Sunday's doubleheader will receive a credit in their MyTickets account equal to the amount paid for the ticket. Please be advised, this transaction may not take place on the day the game is postponed.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
