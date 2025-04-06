Meneses Doubles Three Times, But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 8-4, on Sunday Afternoon

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Joey Meneses of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Joey Meneses of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets got off to a hot start but cooled off late in an 8-4 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Joey Meneses had three doubles and two RBIs in the game for the Mets.

Syracuse (3-5) jumped on top in the bottom of the first inning. José Azocar led off with a walk, stole second base, and moved to third on a Billy McKinney fly out to center field. Azocar scored when Jon Singleton singled to right field for a 1-0 Mets lead. Meneses followed with a double down the left-field line, bringing Singleton home from first to make it a 2-0 game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (5-4) was initially shut down by Syracuse starting pitcher Brandon Waddell. The left-hander allowed only three hits and one walk in four and two-thirds shutout innings while striking out five batters.

The RailRiders finally broke through in the top of the sixth. Everson Pereira led off with a walk. Despite a T.J. Rumfield pop out and an Alex Jackson strikeout, Dominic Smith walked, and Jose Rojas singled to score Pereira from second to cut the Syracuse lead to one, 2-1.

The Mets responded in the bottom of the sixth. Luis De Los Santos singled, Gilberto Celestino reached on an error, and Chris Williams walked to load the bases. Diego Castillo followed with a single that scored De Los Santos to regain Syracuse's two-run advantage, 3-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck right back in the seventh. With two outs, Ismael Munguia singled. Pereira followed with a game-tying, two-run homer over the wall in right-center field, knotting the game up, 3-3.

The RailRiders took their first lead in the top of the ninth and never looked back. Braden Shewmake singled to lead off the frame. Munguia then grounded a ball to second that looked destined to be a double play, but a throwing error left all runners safe and runners on the corners. Pereira then flied out for the first out of the inning, and Rumfield was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jackson followed with a two-run double that put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front, 5-3. Two batters later, Jorbit Vivas hit a two-out, three-run home run to provide the final blow for an 8-3 lead.

Syracuse got one run back in the bottom of the ninth when Singleton walked and Meneses hit another RBI double to make it an 8-4 game, but that would be the closest Syracuse got.

The Mets have an off day on Monday before beginning a six-game series on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday with first pitch on 6:45 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.