SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 6, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-4) vs. Syracuse Mets (3-4)

April 6, 2025 | Game 9 | Road Game 9 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Zach Messinger (0-0, 4.50) vs. LH Brandon Waddell (0-0, 4.91)

Messinger: Allowed 2 R on 4 H over 4.0 IP in Triple-A debut Tuesday with 2 K & 1 BB (6-2 SWB)

Waddell: Gave up 2 R on 8 H over 3.2 IP in 2025 debut Tuesday with 4 K & 1 BB in ND

LAST TIME OUT- Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 7-4 final to the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday. The Mets scored six runs in the second and limited the RailRiders to three home runs to secure the win.

Syracuse jumped on RailRiders starter Sean Boyle in the bottom of the second, sending all nine batters to the plate and scoring six times. With two down and runners at second and third, Luis De Los Santos doubled to right-center to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead. Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI single. After a Donovan Walton walk, Jose Azocar hit his first home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-0.

Mets #1 prospect Brandon Sproat held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check, retiring ten straight between the first and fifth innings. Sproat was lifted after a walk in the top of the fifth and replaced by Kevin Herget. SWB outfielder Grant Richardson greeted him with a two-run homer to left. The 353-foot blast to left was the first Triple-A long ball for the RailRiders 25-year-old outfielder. Andrew Velazquez went back-to-back with Richardson, cutting the Syracuse lead down to three.

Syracuse added a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-3 advantage. In the ninth, T.J. Rumfield hit his third home run of the season, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not add any additional support.

Boyle (0-2) took the loss, while Anthony Gose (1-0) notched the win and Chris Devenski earned his first save of the season.

I'M ON MY WAY- The RailRiders conclude their nine-game road swing to start the 2025 campaign this afternoon. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Rochester at PNC Field on Tuesday. The club has two homestands in April. Charlotte comes to town starting April 22; the Knights first visit since 2019.

FIRST!- The fifth inning home run was the first in Triple-A for outfielder Grant Richardson. The 26-year-old from Fishers, Indiana, hit nine for Somerset last season after combining for 18 over two levels in 2023. Richardson now has 47 over 324 Minor League games after launching 21 in 104 games at Indiana University.

TWO-TIMER- Zach Messinger makes his second start of the week in today's tilt. Messinger allowed a pair of runs on four hits over four innings in his Triple-A debut on Tuesday. The right-hander made 25 starts in 2024 for Somerset over 27 total appearances.

B2B- Grant Richardson and Andrew Velazquez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning on Saturday; the first time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has accomplished the feat this season. The RailRiders went back-to-back three times in 2024, including at Syracuse on September 7 when Jon Berti and Caleb Durbin accomplished the task in a 19-0 win.

MARATHON MEN- Friday's tilt took three hours and 38 minutes, the longest nine-inning, non-delayed RailRiders game in almost four years. The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played longer in regulation was June 22, 2021; a three-hour and 46-minute contest. The RailRiders also played three nine-inning games that season that surpassed four hours, including the longest game in franchise history - a four-hour and nine-minute 17-11 win at Syracuse on May 6.

TYING THE HIGH- Duke Ellis matched his career-best with three runs batted in Friday night, marking the fourth time in his career he brought home three. The outfielder, acquired off waivers from Seattle last August, drove in three as recently as July while playing for Tacoma.

YARD WORK- Infielder Braden Shewmake's became the second SWB player to homer in consecutive games this season, matching T.J. Rumfield's effort last weekend in Allentown.

EVERY DAY- Four players have played in all eight games so far this season: T.J. Rumfield, Braden Shewmake, Andrew Velazquez and Jorbit Vivas. Outfielder Everson Pereira was held out of the lineup Friday, while Ismael Munguia and Jose Rojas got their first breathers on Saturday.

PRODUCTION COMPANY- Through eight games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is second in the 20-team International League with 50 runs scored, trailing only the Memphis Redbirds (53 runs scored). Memphis hit double-digits in runs during three straight earlier this week.

SHUFFLED- Infielder Max Burt was transferred to Somerset prior to their season-opener. Burt made the initial RailRiders roster, but did not play during the first week of the season. No immediate countermove was made to fill that roster spot.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York won its third straight, beating Pittsburgh 10-4 on Saturday. Trent Grisham homered twice and drove in four... Somerset beat Hartford 6-2. Clarke Schmidt worked 3.1 scoreless with seven strikeouts in a rehab start and was backed by multi-RBI games from Rafael Flores and Max Burt... Hudson Valley scored three in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off Jersey Shore 8-7. Brendan Jones hit a bases loaded double driving in all three to seal the comeback victory... Tampa walked-off Lakeland 7-6 in 10 innings. Tyler Wilson singled in Josue Gonzalez for the winner.

