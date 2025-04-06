I-Cubs Claim Series over Indianapolis with 4-1 Win
April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs won the five-game shortened series three games to two over the Indianapolis Indians with a 4-1 win today at Victory Field. Both teams had wrapped up Friday's suspended game earlier this morning as Indy won 5-4 in the 10th inning,
In the regular scheduled game, the I-Cubs immediately answered in the top of the first inning with back-to-back doubles from Christian Franklin and Owen Caissie. Caissie drove in Franklin for the 1-0 lead.
Right-hander Connor Noland entered the game and tossed four 1-2-3 innings in today's match. He got into trouble in the bottom of the second inning and allowed a run for a tie game 1-1.
Noland finished the day earning the win and getting the first quality start of the season for any I-Cub pitcher this year, going 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three strikeouts.
Iowa regained the lead in the top of the seventh as Jonathon Long led off the frame with a double. After Reese McGuire reached base on a force out, Franklin ripped a base hit up the middle and plated Long. Moises Ballesteros was hit by a pitch and McGuire extended the lead for a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the eighth, Dixon Machado hit a two-out single and McGuire ripped his first double of the season to right field and drove in Machado for a 4-1 win.
Behind Noland, Brooks Kriske, Ethan Roberts, and Riley Martin pitched stellar innings to close out the game and added five strikeouts as a staff. Martin earned his first save of the year as Iowa claimed the series win.
With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will continue this two-week road trip in Toledo as they take on the Mud Hens in a six-game series. Tuesday's game will start at 5:35 p.m. CT/6:35 p.m. ET.
