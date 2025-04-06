Back-And-Forth Scoring Ends in Loss to Round Rock

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Round Rock, TX - The Toledo Mud Hens came up short in the series finale against the Round Rock Express on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond, falling 10-7 in a back-and-forth matchup.

Right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (0-0, 3.00 ERA) made his first start of the season for the Mud Hens, while the Express sent righty Dane Dunning (0-0, 13.50 ERA) to the mound.

Much like the series opener, the wind conditions played a major role in the contest, contributing to missed catches, wild pitches, and a flurry of errors from both teams.

Toledo's trouble began early, issuing back-to-back walks to lead off the bottom of the first. An RBI single from Justin Foscue drove in Evan Carter, putting Round Rock on the board. A throwing error during a double-play attempt resulted in another Express run as the ball skipped past first base.

After a wild pitch and another walk, Round Rock had runners on first and second, but a flyout to right field limited the damage.

Toledo responded quickly in the second, stringing together a double, walk, and two singles to spark a rally early. A ground ball single to right by Ben Gamel, followed by a wild pitch, moved him to third. After a walk and back-to-back singles from Eliezer Alfonzo and Jack Dunn, the Hens loaded the bases with no outs. Alfonzo picked up an RBI, and Dunn extended the inning.

A sacrifice fly from Riley Unroe tied the game, but the Express avoided further damage by recording two quick outs.

Round Rock bounced back in the bottom half of the inning with a leadoff double and a pair of singles to reclaim a 3-2 lead. Though Blaine Crim grounded into a double play, Kellen Strahm scored to tack on another run.

In the third, a four-pitch walk put Andrew Navigato on base, and a wild pitch moved him to second. Gamel followed with a sharp single, driving Navigato home and cutting the deficit to one.

Toledo's defense came alive in the bottom half of the frame, retiring the Express in order to keep the game within reach.

In the fourth, Unroe launched a solo home run to right field, tying the game once more. That marked the end of Dunning's day, who exited after 3.1 innings pitched, allowing four runs on five hits (four earned), and one home run. Round Rock brought in Cole Winn as relief.

The Mud Hens also turned to their bullpen, calling on Tyler Owens to replace Hernandez, who finished with four runs on four hits, three walks, and a 6.43 ERA.

Owens struggled to find the zone, issuing two walks to open the fifth. A force out from Foscue brought Carter across the plate, giving Round Rock the lead again. Two fielding errors loaded the bases, and a bases-clearing double blew the game open, giving the Express an 8-4 advantage.

Toledo showed resilience in the sixth. Two walks set the table, and Jahmai Jones got a base hit on a soft grounder back to the pitcher. A wild throw to first-again aided by gusty winds-allowed another Hens run.

That sequence prompted another pitching change for Round Rock, as Dane Acker took over for Winn.

With the wind continuing to wreak havoc, the Hens made another bullpen move, bringing in Carlos Pena after Owens allowed four runs on two hits and four walks over a single inning. Pena, who closed out Thursday's 12-inning win.

However, Crim continued his hot streak with a two-run double, padding the Express lead to 10-5.

The seventh inning went scoreless, but Toledo refused to go quietly in the eighth.

The first three Hens batters reached base. A fielding error allowed Bligh Madris to get to first, and singles from Alfonzo and Dunn loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly brought in a run, but Dunn was tagged out at second in a rare 8-4-6 double play.

Jones narrowed the gap with a sharply-hit RBI single to left, scoring Alfonzo and trimming the deficit to 10-7.

Looking to keep the momentum alive, Toledo turned to Jordan Balazovic to hold Round Rock scoreless. Despite a double from Crim and a single by Foscue, the Mud Hens defense locked in to keep the Express from scoring again.

Down three in the ninth, the Hens couldn't complete the comeback, as Round Rock held on for the 10-7 win.

Notables:

Riley Unroe - 1 R, 1 H, 3 RBI

Ben Gamel - 1 R, 3 H, 1 RBI

Jack Dunn - 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB

Eliezer Alfonzo - 1 R, 2 H, 1 RB

The Mud Hens return home to begin a series against the Iowa Cubs. Game one is set for Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

