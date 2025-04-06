Enns, Madris Star in Extra Inning Loss to Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Toledo Mud Hens fell 6-4 in ten innings to the Round Rock Express on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

The Hens entered the night in search of their first win ever against a team from the PCL, and seeking to spoil a sweep attempt by the Express.

The pitching matchup saw a pair of former major leaguers square off, as Dietrich Enns took the ball for Toledo, while Adrian Houser toed the rubber for Round Rock.

After a quiet first inning, the Mud Hens decided to get things going in the second inning. Bligh Madris cleared everything in Dell Diamond, crushing a two-run home run out of the stadium to give Enns a two-run cushion.

Enns continued to pitch through traffic and take the Hens to the fourth inning with a 2-0 lead. Madris scored Ben Gamel on a groundout to first base, opening the lead to 3-0.

Both starters pitched through 5.0 innings before leaving the game. Enns punctuated his outing with a strikeout in a full count with the bases loaded to complete 5.0 shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Houser allowed three runs on six hits (one home run) and one walk while striking out nine batters over his 5.0 innings of work.

Jacob Latz entered to pitch the sixth inning for Round Rock. A pair of walks to begin the inning by Tomas Nido and Gamel, followed by a one-out walk by Madris loaded the bases gave Toledo a chance to put the game out of reach. Latz struck out David Hensley and induced a groundout back to the mound by Jack Dunn to escape the jam and keep Toledo off the board in the sixth.

Andrew Chafin took over in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. A walk and three consecutive singles put a pair of runs on the board for the Express as Tucker Barnhart and Alan Trejo each drove home a run, shortening the Hens' lead to 3-2. After a sacrifice bunt, Barnhart scrambled home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 3-3. Chafin bounced back to strikeout the next two hitters to end the inning and strand the go-ahead run at third base.

Toledo threatened in the seventh inning against new Round Rock reliever Codi Heuer, as Hao-Yu Lee hit a one-out single and went first-to-third on a wild pitch. However, Heuer danced around the threat to quell the scoring opportunity.

After getting the first batter in the bottom of the eighth to lineout, Chafin exited as Jason Foley entered for the Hens. Foley knifed through the Express in his 1.2 innings of work, striking out a pair and retiring all five batters he faced.

The two teams headed to the ninth inning still tied at 3-3. Luis Curvelo pitched around a one-out walk of Jahmai Jones to give the Express a chance to walk it off against new Mud Hens reliever Chase Lee. Lee, similar to Curvelo, worked around a two-out walk to send the game into extra innings.

Hao-Yu Lee began the tenth inning at second base, moving to third base on a flyout by Jace Jung. Lee then came home to score on a groundout by Nido, taking a 4-3 lead.

Chase Lee remained in the game to pitch the bottom of the tenth inning for Toledo. Round Rock restored the tie at 4-4 when Trevor Hauver dropped a double into right field, scoring Blaine Crim, who began the inning at second base. After striking out Justin Foscue, Barnhart stood between the Mud Hens and an eleventh inning. Barnhart worked the count and the stroked the second walk-off home run of the week for the Express, a two-run shot to left field, winning the game 6-4.

Curvelo earned the win, pitching 2.0 innings of relief, allowing an unearned run, one walk and a pair of strikeouts, improving to 2-0 this season. Chase Lee took the loss, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits (one home run), one walk and two strikeouts.

NOTABLES:

- Bligh Madris: 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, BB

- Dietrich Enns: 5.0 IP, 5 H, BB, 4 K

- Jason Foley: 1.2 IP, 2 K

The Toledo Mud Hens remain in Texas for the series finale against the Round Rock Express on Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond at 2:05 p.m. ET as the Hens look to avoid a series sweep.

