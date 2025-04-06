Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-2) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-5)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-1, 11.25) vs. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-0, 1.50)

COLD WINGS: Looking to snap their three-game skid in a Saturday matinee, the Rochester Red Wings fell for the fourth-straight time against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 10-1, to solidify their first series loss of 2025...3B BRADY HOUSE extended his hitting streak to a team-leading six consecutive games with a fourth-inning single, and RF STONE GARRETT connected on his first extra-base hit of the season via a double down the right field line in the third...Rochester relievers were called on in the third inning but held the IronPigs offense to just one run on three hits, led by 2.0 scoreless frames from LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON ...the Red Wings look to salvage the series finale this afternoon and will send LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA to the bump, for his second start of the series against IronPigs RHP Nabil Crismatt...

The Red Wings have made at least two errors in four consecutive games for the first time since 8/24-27 in 2013.

BRADY BUNCH (OF HITS): 3B BRADY HOUSE connected on a fourth-inning single yesterday, which pushed his team-leading hitting streak to six games... throughout the streak (since 3/29), the Georgia native has collected nine hits in 22 at-bats (.409), including three multi-hit performances...

House is one of eight players in the International League with an active hitting streak of at least six games.

KONNOR WITH A K : LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of work in the loss yesterday, allowing one hit while striking out a pair...his five strikeouts this season are tied for the most among Red Wings relievers with RHP JACK SINCLAIR, and 3.1 innings pitched is tied for second-most...

Yesterday marked Pilkington's 75th career appearance at the Triple-A level.

COLE TRAIN: RHP COLE HENRY made his 2025 debut yesterday and first career Triple-A relief appearance, tossing 1.0 hitless inning of relief while striking out two and walking one...the right-hander topped out at 95.5 MPH, the hardest pitch of the afternoon by a Red Wings arm, and one of 32 pitches from Rochester this season at 95+ MPH...

Henry appeared in two games (both starts) with the Red Wings in 2022.

STONE COLD: RF STONE GARRETT roped his first extra-base hit of the season in the third inning yesterday, a double down the right field line...over his last 47 games with the Red Wings dating back to 7/1 of 2024, Garrett ranks second on the team with 12 doubles, and leads all hitters (min. 150 AB) with a .369 on-base percentage.

