Saints Walked-Off for Ninth Time in Columbus, Lose 3-2 in 10

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - The players change, but the results remain the same. For the second time in the last five days and ninth time in 34 losses at Huntington Park, the St. Paul Saints were walked-off by the Columbus Clippers losing 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Saints are now 13-34 at Huntington Park over the last five years.

Much like Wednesday night when the Saints carried the lead into the last inning, they led 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth. Anthony Misiewicz took the mound to try and close it out, but Angel Martinez led off with a double to left. He took third on a fly out by Will Wilson. Misiewicz fanned Kody Huff for the second out. With the count 2-2 on Petey Halpin, he took a cutter at the bottom of the zone and dumped it into left field for an RBI single tying the game at two.

After the Saints failed to score in the top of the 10th, the Clippers sacrificed the placed runner, Halpin, to third in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and runners at the corners Will Brennen slapped a game winning single into left.

The Saints were walked-off twice in 2021 in a three-game span at Huntington Park, four times in 2022, three times in one series in May, once in 2024, and twice in the last four games of this series.

The Saints got both their runs in the third inning, capitalizing on fatigue from Clippers starter Vince Velazquez, pitching in his first game since Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a double. With one out Luke Keaschall walked. Emmanuel Rodriguez dropped an RBI single into left giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. Back-to-back walks to Armando Alvarez and Mike Ford produced a second run making it 2-0.

Saints starter Randy Dobnak was terrific and continued the impressive streak of pitchers making their season debut. He had one base runner in each of his five innings, but never anyone past second. His lone hit came in the second on a two-out double by Dom Nuñez. Dobnak went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking four and striking out three. Each of the Saints five starters that made their season debut didn't give up a run across 22.2 innings pitched.

The game stayed 2-0 until the sixth when an unfortunate bounce would cost the Saints a run. With one out Juan Brito singled to left. Travis Adams then bounced a pitch in the dirt that kicked off the shin guard of Jair Camargo and caromed towards the Clippers dugout on the first base side allowing Brito to take third. A sacrifice fly by Martinez scored Brito cutting the Saints lead to 2-1.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at CHS Field in game one of a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals) at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Storm Chasers LHP Noah Cameron (1-0, 1.80). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

