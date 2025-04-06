Knights Come Back from Six Runs Down, Win 9-8

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights wrapped up their nine-game homestand on Sunday afternoon and the team saved the best for last. Charlotte fell behind the Norfolk Tides 6-0 early, then rallied back for a thrilling 9-8 victory. Tristan Gray's two-out, two-run pinch hit triple in the bottom of the eighth served as the game-winning hit.

Once the home team fell behind 6-0, Charlotte began chipping away at the deficit. Dominic Fletcher lined an RBI triple into the right field corner that plated Colson Montgomery in the bottom of the second. The very next inning, Chase Meidroth walked, took second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch.

Two innings later, Edgar Quero delivered his first Home Run of the campaign; a two-run shot that pulled the Knights within two at 6-4. Norfolk responded with a two-run rally in the top of the sixth and the deficit was stretched back out to four.

Meidroth stepped to the plate in the home half of the sixth inning and crushed his team-leading third Home Run of the season. The two-run blast pulled the Knights back to within two runs at 8-6.

In the eighth, Tim Elko's RBI single into left field made it a one-run contest. Two batters later Gray connected with the go-ahead two-run triple into deep centerfield. The Knights had their first and only lead of the game.

Garrett Schoenle, James Karinchak, Adisyn Coffey, and Dan Altavilla combined to pitch 4.2 scoreless innings out of the Knights bullpen. Coffey notched the win and Altavilla earned the save.

Meidroth finished 3-for-3 with a double, a Home Run, two RBI, two walks, and four runs scored. Quero, Elko, and Fletcher all finished with two hits while Montgomery and Zach DeLoach both notched a hit and a walk in the winning effort.

The victory secured a series split with Norfolk and improved Charlotte's overall record to 6-3. Next up for the Knights is a six-game road trip against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Charlotte will return to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 15 to take on the Nashville Sounds.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.