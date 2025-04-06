Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians earned their second victory of the 2025 season via 5-4 walk-off in Friday night's suspended game on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field but dropped the regularly-scheduled contest against the Iowa Cubs, 4-1.

With Friday night's game halted due to inclement weather in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians (2-4) worked quickly in the game's final frame. Down by one in the bottom of the 10th, three consecutive singles by Matt Gorski, Malcom Nuñez and Nick Solak scored the game-tying and winning runs against Daniel Palencia (L, 0-1).

Carson Fulmer started for the Indians on Friday and tossed 5.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts. Isaac Mattson (W, 1-0) closed out the top of the ninth prior to the suspension and resumed his outing for the 10th.

Gorski led the Indians offense with three hits - including a double - two runs and one RBI.

The momentum didn't extend to Sunday's regularly-scheduled game, however, as the I-Cubs (4-3) put up two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Indy, 4-1.

With the game tied, 1-1, Jonathon Long doubled to lead off the seventh inning and plate the go-ahead run following a Christian Franklin RBI single against Eddy Yean (L, 0-2). Two consecutive hit batters then brought in another.

Iowa jumped out to a lead early following consecutive doubles in the first inning. Indianapolis then tied the game on a fielders' choice off the bat of Bryce Johnson in the second. The I-Cubs tacked on an insurance run with their fourth double of the game in the eighth inning.

Starter Connor Noland (W, 1-0) tossed 6.0 one-run innings with three strikeouts as one of four I-Cubs pitchers in the contest. Riley Martin (S, 1) stranded two Indians runners on base with a game-ending double play.

Catcher Abrahan Gutierrez logged two singles in the second contest for his first Triple-A knocks, while Gorski extended his hitting streak to five games.

Indianapolis travels to Louisville to begin a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series-opening contest.

