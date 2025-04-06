Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs
April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians earned their second victory of the 2025 season via 5-4 walk-off in Friday night's suspended game on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field but dropped the regularly-scheduled contest against the Iowa Cubs, 4-1.
With Friday night's game halted due to inclement weather in the top of the 10th inning, the Indians (2-4) worked quickly in the game's final frame. Down by one in the bottom of the 10th, three consecutive singles by Matt Gorski, Malcom Nuñez and Nick Solak scored the game-tying and winning runs against Daniel Palencia (L, 0-1).
Carson Fulmer started for the Indians on Friday and tossed 5.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts. Isaac Mattson (W, 1-0) closed out the top of the ninth prior to the suspension and resumed his outing for the 10th.
Gorski led the Indians offense with three hits - including a double - two runs and one RBI.
The momentum didn't extend to Sunday's regularly-scheduled game, however, as the I-Cubs (4-3) put up two runs in the seventh inning to defeat Indy, 4-1.
With the game tied, 1-1, Jonathon Long doubled to lead off the seventh inning and plate the go-ahead run following a Christian Franklin RBI single against Eddy Yean (L, 0-2). Two consecutive hit batters then brought in another.
Iowa jumped out to a lead early following consecutive doubles in the first inning. Indianapolis then tied the game on a fielders' choice off the bat of Bryce Johnson in the second. The I-Cubs tacked on an insurance run with their fourth double of the game in the eighth inning.
Starter Connor Noland (W, 1-0) tossed 6.0 one-run innings with three strikeouts as one of four I-Cubs pitchers in the contest. Riley Martin (S, 1) stranded two Indians runners on base with a game-ending double play.
Catcher Abrahan Gutierrez logged two singles in the second contest for his first Triple-A knocks, while Gorski extended his hitting streak to five games.
Indianapolis travels to Louisville to begin a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series-opening contest.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 6, 2025
- Chasers Shut out by Bats 4-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fall to Louisville in Extra Innings, Split Series - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Storm Back to Win Wild One in Omaha 7-5 - Louisville Bats
- Berry's Walk-Off Secures Series Win against Worcester - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Back-And-Forth Scoring Ends in Loss to Round Rock - Toledo Mud Hens
- Knights Come Back from Six Runs Down, Win 9-8 - Charlotte Knights
- Bello Makes Rehab Start, WooSox Fall 3-2 in Walkoff Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Meneses Doubles Three Times, But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 8-4, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Charlotte Rallies Back To Defeat Norfolk In Series Finale - Norfolk Tides
- Brennan Walks It off for Columbus - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Walked-Off for Ninth Time in Columbus, Lose 3-2 in 10 - St. Paul Saints
- RailRiders End Road Swing with a Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Boyle, Bulls Blank Space Cowboys with 6-0 Win - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Rack up Fifth Straight Win to Close out Rochester Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- I-Cubs Claim Series over Indianapolis with 4-1 Win - Iowa Cubs
- Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs - Indianapolis Indians
- Sunday's Series Finale in Gwinnett Postponed - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers, Nashville Postponed Sunday at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Redbirds, Bisons Doubleheader Canceled Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- April 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 6 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Enns, Madris Star in Extra Inning Loss to Round Rock - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs
- Indians vs. Cubs Canceled Due to Inclement Weather
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play
- Indians Drop Nightcap in Split Doubleheader