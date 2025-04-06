Bats Storm Back to Win Wild One in Omaha 7-5

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Louisville Bats offense came to life late, tying the game with two outs in the ninth and scoring four runs in the 10th inning to surge past the Omaha Storm Chasers 7-5 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Louisville and Omaha split the six-game series at Werner Park.

The Bats immediately opened the scoring in the first frame as Will Benson put them on the board with a 2-run double, extending his hitting streak to nine games as he continues his torrid start to the season.

On the other side of the ball, Andrew Abbott took the rubber for the Bats, continuing his rehab assignment from a left shoulder injury. In his second game with the Bats, the Storm Chasers immediately struck. Omaha notched two hits to cut Louisville's lead in half in the first.

Meanwhile, the Bats continued testing Omaha starter Luinder Avila, recording a hit off him in each of the first four frames. Louisville couldn't capitalize after the first, leaving five runners stranded and allowing the Storm Chasers to stay in striking distance. And strike they did, as Harold Castro erased the Bats' lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

After giving up a hit in the bottom of the fourth, Abbott's day came to an end. In 4.1 innings he allowed two runs on four hits, three walks and struck out four. Yosver Zulueta took over, getting the final two outs of the inning.

As soon as Omaha turned to its bullpen in the seventh, the Bats threatened. Two singles and a double steal put both runners in scoring position, giving Louisville a promising opportunity to take the lead. Once again, though, the opportunity slipped away against Omaha reliever Evan Sisk.

Similarly to Louisville, the Storm Chasers put runners on base in the seventh. Unlike the Bats, though, Omaha capitalized against another Reds rehabbing pitcher, Alexis Diaz. An error by Rece Hinds followed by a double and a single loaded the based, and Joey Weimer gave the Storm Chasers their first lead of the game at 3-2 with a sacrifice fly.

Jonathan Bowlan took the mound for Omaha in the eighth and worked his way around a leadoff walk, keeping the Storm Chasers ahead. With the Bats down one with three outs left to play with, Bowlan returned for the ninth inning, looking for a six-out save. Louisville wouldn't go down without a fight.

After a strikeout to open the frame, Ivan Johnson and Tyler Callihan each singled to put runners on the corners. With the tying run 90 feet away, Francisco Urbaez cracked a fly ball to center field. Third base coach Julio Morillo opted not to send Johnson from third as Wiemer made a strong throw home. With that decision, Louisville remained in a one-run hole with just one out left. The Bats then had exactly who they wanted at the plate with the game on the line, Benson.

All day, the Bats had struggled to capitalize on opportunities, leaving the previous 10 runners in scoring position stranded. Benson prevented that poor streak from extending by delivering bloop single to left that brought Johnson home with the tying run and forced the bottom of the ninth. The Storm Chasers led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, but Lyon Richardson (W, 1-0) retired the following three batters to send the game to extra innings.

Benson's ninth-inning heroics seemed to be the wake-up call the Bats needed.

In Louisville's first extra inning game of the season, they didn't just come out swinging, they came out slugging against Austin Cox (L, 0-1). Edwin Ríos not only brought home the designated runner, but he gave the Bats a two-run lead with one swing of the bat, launching a home run over the left field wall for his first big fly of the year.

That wasn't enough for the Bats, though. Hinds followed Ríos lead by going yard himself, the Bats' first back-to-back home runs since August 22, 2023 vs. Toledo. Louisville tacked on one more run on an Urbaez RBI single for a four-run frame, scoring more runs in the 10th inning than in the previous nine combined.

The Bats' four run lead proved too much for Omaha. A two-run homer from Tyler Gentry cut the Storm Chasers deficit in half, but with Louisville's insurance runs proved decisive as Richardson locked down the victory.

Callihan notched three hits and two walks, Johnson went 3-for-5 and scored the tying run in the ninth and Benson continued his strong streak by going 2-for-6 with three RBI.

After The Bats (5-4) victory in the series finale against the Storm Chasers (4-4), Louisville will return to Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday, April 8 to take on the Indianapolis Indians. Game one of the six-game series begins at 6:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

