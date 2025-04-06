'Pigs Rack up Fifth Straight Win to Close out Rochester Series

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-2) offense went bananas for a 12-8 win, their fifth straight, over the Rochester Red Wings (2-6) on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Both teams used the longball to start the scoring in the second inning. Christian Arroyo belted a two-run shot, his second of the year, for the 'Pigs while Franchy Cordero ripped a solo homer, his first, to answer for Rochester.

The 'Pigs opened up their lead in the third. Justin Crawford singled home a run before scoring on a Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled, aided by an error. Arroyo capped the frame with a base hit to plate Rincones, making it 5-1.

With two on in the fourth, Crawford ripped a ball to the wall in right-centerfield, plating both runners as he motored to third with his second triple of the week.

Matt Kroon joined the fun in the fifth as he shot a single into leftfield, plating Rafael Lantigua and Payton Henry, extending the 'Pigs lead to 9-1.

An RBI double for Robert Hassell III and RBI single for Brady House got those runs right back for the Red Wings in the last of the fifth.

The 'Pigs broke double digits for the second straight game as an Otto Kemp sacrifice fly scored Óscar Mercado.

House added two more RBI to his ledger with a two-run double in the seventh before Franchy Cordero followed with a two-run single, trimming the 'Pigs lead to 10-7.

The Red Wings did not get any closer however as Payton Henry smoked a clutch two-run double in the eighth, putting the 'Pigs back up by five.

Rochester scored a run on a Juan Yepez infield single with two outs in the ninth to make it 12-8, but Michael Mercado held on to finish off the game for the 'Pigs.

Nabil Crismatt (1-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs, allowing three runs (one earned) over five frames on six hits, without walking a hitter nor registering a strikeout.

Shinnosuke Ogasawara (1-1) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, striking out two in four innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs return home to start a six-game series with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, April 8. First pitch on Tuesday at Coca-Cola Park is slated for 6:45 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs. The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.