Sunday's Series Finale in Gwinnett Postponed

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Today's series finale in Gwinnett has been postponed due to impending inclement weather in the area. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader at Coolray Field on Thursday, May 1. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 4:05 p.m. CT. Game two will begin a half-hour after the conclusion of game one.

Nashville will return home for the start a six-game series at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 8 as the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A, St. Louis Cardinals) come to town. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

