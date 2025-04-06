Berry's Walk-Off Secures Series Win against Worcester

April 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a walk-off single from Jacob Berry the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp secured a 3-2 win and series win Sunday afternoon from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 6,375 fans.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Maximo Acosta worked a leadoff walk for Jacksonville (6-3). While at first, Worcester's (3-5) catcher Seby Zavala made an errant snap throw to first, allowing Acosta to advance to third. With the potential tying run in scoring position, Agustín Ramírez smacked a sac fly, scoring Acosta to tie the game at two.

Entering the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, Troy Johnston led off the inning with a single. After a strikeout, Johnston stole second and then scored on the game-winning base knock from Berry.

Worcester broke the scoreless tie in the second. With two outs, Nathan Hickey singled. One batter later, Seby Zavala smacked an RBI double, giving the WooSox an early 1-0 lead.

Up by a run, Trayce Thompson ripped a leadoff single in the fourth. He quickly stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball. With Phillip Sikes at the plate, Thompson scampered home on a passed ball, extending the Worcester lead.

Jacksonville answered in the home half of the fourth. Acosta, Ramírez, and Deyvison De Los Santos cracked three straight singles. Following a strikeout, Johnston smacked a sac fly, scoring the first run of the game for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Following a day off, Jacksonville continues their homestand at VyStar Ballpark and welcome in the Charlotte Knights for six games starting Apr. 8. RHP Adam Mazur (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will toe the rubber for Jacksonville and RHP Owen White (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will counter for Charlotte. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for "Women in Sports" night presented by First Citizens Bank. Join the Jumbo Shrimp for an empowering evening celebrating women in sports! Gain exclusive access to our dynamic panel featuring trailblazing women in the sports industry.

