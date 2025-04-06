RailRiders End Road Swing with a Win

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied past the Syracuse Mets 8-4 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders trailed by two after one but scored five in the ninth to clinch a winning series and nine-game road trip.

The Mets grabbed the early edge with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Jose Azocar worked a leadoff walk and stole second. Jon Singleton doubled Azocar home and then scored on a two-base hit by Joey Meneses.

Neither starter factored in the decision. RailRiders starter Zach Messinger allowed the pair of first innings runs and ultimately struck out two and walked three over four-plus innings. Syracuse starter Brandon Waddell limited the RailRiders to three hits and a walk over the first 4.2 innings.

Both teams plated a run in the sixth. Everson Pereira walked to open the inning and scored on a two-out single from Jose Rojas. Syracuse countered with a run on a hit, an error and a walk for a 3-1 lead.

In the seventh, Ismael Munguia singled with two down. Pereira hit a 1-2 four-seamer into the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen in right-center to tie the game at three. It was Pereira's first of the season after 10 in an injury-limited 2024.

In the ninth, Alex Jackson's bases loaded single drove in two to give the RailRiders the lead. Pinch hitter Jorbit Vivas turned on the first pitch he saw from reliever Carlos Guzman; a three-run homer to right to extend the SWB lead to 8-3.

Syracuse added a run in the bottom of the ninth to close the scoring.

Kervin Castro (1-0) recorded the final four outs and was the benefactor of the ninth-inning support. Alfred Vega (0-1) allowed the first three runs in the ninth and took the loss.

The RailRiders took four-of-six from Syracuse during the series and won five out of nine on the week and a half long trip to start the year.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins its first homestand on Tuesday night when Rochester comes to PNC Field. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with a magnetic schedule giveaway for the first 1,500 fans. Erick Leal takes the mound in the home opener against the Red Wings and Chase Solesky. First pitch is slated for 6:35. For tickets or promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com.

