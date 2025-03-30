Anthony Homers Twice as WooSox Pick up First Win of Season

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - Thanks to an offensive onslaught, the Worcester Red Sox (1-1) picked up their first victory of the 2025 season, blanking the Syracuse Mets (1-1) by 12-0 final at Polar Park on Sunday afternoon.

Trayce Thompson finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBI. Nick Sogard (2-for-5, 2B, 2 R), Marcelo Mayer (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, SB), Roman Anthony (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB), and Thompson each tallied multi-hit efforts.

The WooSox opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson laced an RBI single through the left side to put Worcester in front 1-0.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Marcelo Mayer hooked the ninth pitch of his second at-bat into right field for a two-run single for his first Triple-A knock and RBIs. Two batters later, Vaughn Grissom drove in a run with a single. Nathan Hickey later plated a run with a double down the right-field line.

Worcester plated a pair in the fifth. Mayer led off the frame with a single and stole second base. Thompson then doubled him in, making it a 6-0 game. Three batters later, Hickey drove in Thompson with a ground out.

In the bottom of the sixth, Roman Anthony belted a 412-foot homer over the Worcester Wall in right field. Three batters later, with Sogard on second base, Thompson blasted a two-run homer to make it 10-0.

Anthony's second homer was a two-run shot to left field in the eighth.

In his first regular season game since September 11, 2023, Michael Fulmer started and tossed four scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out five. Fulmer recorded 11 swings and misses.

Shane Drohan followed Fulmer, and the left-hander tossed two scoreless frames.

Hobie Harris (1 IP, 1 H, 2 SO), Bryan Mata (1 IP, 1 SO), and Luis Guerrero (1 IP) finished off the shutout for Worcester.

The WooSox will fly south to Jacksonville tomorrow during their off-day for their third-ever trip to the State of Florida. Worcester will face the Jumbo Shrimp (AAA-Miami) for 6-games beginning Tuesday through Friday nights all at 7:05 pm, Saturday at 6:35 pm, and Sunday at 3:05 pm.

Brayan Bello is scheduled to start a major-league rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Radio coverage on Tuesday begins at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

