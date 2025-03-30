Sounds Drop Extra-Innings Pitchers Duel

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Jacob Misiorowski's season debut was a good one. The Brewers no. 4-rated prospect spun five scoreless innings while allowing one hit and added seven strikeouts without a decision as the Sounds dropped the series finale 2-1 in extra innings on Sunday afternoon.

Nashville jumped out to a quick lead thanks to the speed of Jared Oliva and a favorable bounce. After lining a single into center field, the ball hopped over Albert Almora Jr.'s glove and Oliva was off to the races. The single and subsequent three-base error provided Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Misiorowski and the Sounds would hold onto that lead into the seventh inning.

Hits were hard to come by with the two teams combining for just four of them through six frames. Back-to-back hits off Jesus Liranzo in the seventh, including a one-out double off the bat of Almora Jr. erased his fielding miscue as he scored the game's tying run. Left-hander Tyler Jay left both inherited runners stranded and got the Sounds out of the inning without any further damage done.

Ater allowing a leadoff double to start the top of the eighth, right-hander Vinny Nittoli proceeded to earn two huge strikeouts and worked a ground ball to strand the potential go-ahead run at third base. Following a 1-2-3 bottom half of the inning, Ryan Middendorf took the ball for the ninth and struck out the side to give the Sounds their 15th strikeout of the afternoon. Garrett Stallings was called on for the 10th. His job got harder with the inherited runner being able to advance another 90 feet on a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly was enough to push the run across with Stallings having taken the un-earned run without allowing a hit in the inning.

A leadoff walk in the bottom half of the extra inning put the potential winning run aboard for the Sounds. A pair of strikeouts and a pop up in foul territory sealed Nashville's fate and provided Jacksonville the first series of the season.

Nashville will hit the road for the first time this year as travel south to take on the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) for the start of a six-game series on Tuesday afternoon.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GIVE 'EM THE BIZ, MIZ: Jacob Misiorowski dominated his season debut on Sunday afternoon. The Brewers top-ranked pitching prospect gave the Sounds five scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit and punched out seven Jumbo Shrimp. After mainly pitching out of the bullpen following his promotion to Triple-A last year with some planned short starts mixed in, his 5.0 IP Sunday were three more than his previous high as a Sound and he bested his previous high in strikeouts by four. In his 14 appearances last year with Nashville, he posted 11 scoreless outings, now giving him 12 in his first 15 games. Sunday's start against Jacksonville was the seventh time in his career he has pitched 5+ scoreless innings and the 15th time with 7+ strikeouts in a game.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Nashville played their first extra inning game of the year after having played 17 in 2024. The Sounds went 9-8 in extra-inning games last year and were 3-4 at home.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE SUNDAY STROLL: Jared Oliva hustled around the bases for a little-league home run in the top of the first inning. His single and three-base error was the game's only run through six innings. The last true inside the park home run for the Sounds came on June 20, 2024, at First Horizon park against Durham by Garrett Mitchell. Nashville has had just four inside-the-park home runs since 1998 and there have only been three total at First Horizon Park.

SIDE OF McSTRIKEOUTS : In his second game as a member of the Sounds, Hendersonville native Sam McWilliams made quick work of the Jumbo Shrimp when he came in relief of Jacob Misiorowski. The right-hander struck out the side in the sixth on 13 pitches. He posted 17 games with 3+ strikeouts in his 35 Triple-A appearances last year between Iowa and Nashville. He now has 579 career strikeouts in 191 minor league games and had a single-season career-high of 133 strikeouts in 2018 as a member of the Arizona and Tampa Bay organizations.

OPRAH WINFREY OF STRIKEOUTS: Nashville's pitching staff has been handing out strikeouts left and right to begin the season. With their 16 strikeouts on Sunday afternoon, Sounds' pitchers racked up 41 strikeouts during the three-game series. The club posted back-to-back 14+ strikeout performances on the mound for the seventh time since 2016. The most recent was May 4-5, 2023, against St. Paul when the club also went 14-16 in the strikeout total in those two games. From August 6-14, 2022, Nashville pitchers strung together eight straight games with 10+ strikeouts. Nashville's 41 strikeouts are the most in Triple-A through Opening Weekend.

TIGHT ROPE WALKLIN: The 2-1 loss was the first one-run decision the club has played to this year. Nashville was 24-18 in one-run games in 2024 and 16-13 in 2023. Since restarting the affiliation with Milwaukee ahead of the 2021 season, the Sounds are 68-59 in one-run games and are an impressive 60-29 in such games at First Horizon Park including Sunday's loss.

