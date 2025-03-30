Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Sunday afternoon's game at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. Following yesterday's postponement, the games will be made up as part of two doubleheaders at CHS Field on Wednesday, April 23 and Friday, April 25 at 6 PM ET.
Indy and St. Paul began the 2025 season on Friday at CHS Field, with the Saints taking the Opening Day contest, 11-0. The Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 1 at 6:35 PM ET for their home opener vs. the Iowa Cubs.
