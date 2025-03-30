March 30th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed
March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers' road game against the Iowa Cubs has been postponed today - Sunday, March 30th - due to inclement weather.
No makeup date has been set for the postponed game.
With the postponement, Omaha and Iowa split this weekend's series, one win each. The two teams next see each other next in a six-game series, June 3 to 8 at Werner Park, the final time the Storm Chasers and Cubs play each other in the first half.
The Omaha Storm Chasers' homer opener will take place this Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans back to Werner Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 30, 2025
- March 30th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- March 30 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Weather Part Deux: Saints and Indianapolis Postponed for Second Consecutive Day - St. Paul Saints
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 30, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Today's Bisons/Red Wings Game at Sahlen Field Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- Nashville Falls 11-3, Sets up Sunday Rubber Match Against Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- March 30th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed
- Omaha Scores 10 Unanswered Runs to Win First Game of 2025
- Storm Chasers Drop Season Opener in Iowa
- Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2025 Breaking Roster
- Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Returns to News Talk 1290 KOIL in 2025