March 30th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers' road game against the Iowa Cubs has been postponed today - Sunday, March 30th - due to inclement weather.

No makeup date has been set for the postponed game.

With the postponement, Omaha and Iowa split this weekend's series, one win each. The two teams next see each other next in a six-game series, June 3 to 8 at Werner Park, the final time the Storm Chasers and Cubs play each other in the first half.

The Omaha Storm Chasers' homer opener will take place this Tuesday, April 1 vs. Louisville, welcoming fans back to Werner Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. The full 2025 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

