Big Bats Help RailRiders Avoid Sweep

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders throttled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 14-3 at Coca-Cola Park Sunday afternoon. The RailRiders held a two-run lead heading into the top of the ninth and added nine runs to seal the series finale for their first win of the season.

Edgar Barclay got the nod in Sunday's series finale and worked three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit along the way.

The RailRiders opened the offense in the top of the fourth against IronPigs starter Mick Abel. Jose Rojas led off the inning with his first home run of the season; a 393-foot shot to left. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added runs on a Grant Richardson double and an RBI single from Everson Pereira to build a 3-0 advantage.

T.J. Rumfield led of the fourth with a solo home run to right to extend the edge to 4-0.

Lehigh Valley plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Ryan Anderson, keyed by run-scoring doubles from Payton Henry and Oscar Mercado.

The RailRiders loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and added a run on a free pass to Pereira.

In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre scored nine runs on five hits, five walks and a hit batter. Ronaldo Hernandez's line drive home run to left with two aboard extended the lead to 8-3. The RailRiders added runs on base hits by Richardson, Duke Ellis, a three-run double by Jorbit Vivas and Rojas.

Leonardo Pestana (1-0) notched the win in his Triple-A debut, working two innings of relief. Mick Abel (0-1) took the loss after surrendering the first four runs on nine hits over five innings. Colten Brewer entered with a two-run lead and recorded the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Nine players had at least one hit for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, led by Vivas and Andrew Velazquez with three hits each. Seven players drove in at least one run, paced by three apiece from Hernandez and Vivas.

The RailRiders are off Monday and travel to open a series in Syracuse on April 1 at 2:05 P.M. For more information, visit swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

1-2

