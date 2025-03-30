Mayo, Henderson Homer In Norfolk's First Win

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (1-2) defeated the Durham Bulls (2-1), 8-2, on Sunday at Harbor Park. It was a close matchup into the eighth inning, when Norfolk put up six runs to sink a dagger in their first victory of the season.

Both teams would score two runs in the third inning, with Durham's scoring as unearned runs. In the bottom-half, Coby Mayo would launch a two-run homer, his first hit of the season, to tie the game at 2-2.

It was a pitcher's duel for the majority of the game. Tides starter Brandon Young tossed a quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowed the two unearned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three. Durham starter Joe Rock kept a similar pace, allowing two runs in 5.0 innings.

In the eighth, Norfolk took their first lead of the season when Luis Vázquez launched a two-run triple. He would score on a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-2 game. Three more runs would cross for the Tides thanks to a three-run homer by Gunnar Henderson, capping the 8-2 victory.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides will start their first road trip at Charlotte Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

