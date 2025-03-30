Today's Bisons/Red Wings Game at Sahlen Field Postponed Due to Rain

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday, March 30 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up this game against the Red Wings with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 23 at Sahlen Field with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 4:35 p.m. (Gates: 4:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Wednesday, April 23 are still valid. Fans may enter the ballpark at any time during either game.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2025 Bisons game (excluding July 3). All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Sunday, March 30. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

