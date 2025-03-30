Jumbo Shrimp Take Rubber Match from Sounds

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp earned a series win Sunday with a 2-1 victory in 10 innings over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.

With Nashville (1-2) ahead 1-0, Albert Almora Jr. doubled with one out in the seventh. Jack Winkler then tied the game with an RBI single.

The score remained deadlocked at one until the 10th. Pinch-runner Andrew Pintar, who started the inning as the zombie runner on second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch. He scored on Jacob Berry's sacrifice fly against Sounds reliever Garrett Stallings (0-1) to give Jacksonville (2-1) its first lead.

Christian Roa (1-0), who pitched a perfect ninth inning, locked down Nashville in the 10th to seal the victory and earn the win. The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen of Roa, Austin Roberts, Anderson Pilar, Josh Simpson and Matt Pushard combined to toss 7.0 scoreless innings with just two hits and four walks against seven strikeouts.

The Sounds got on the board in their first at-bats. With two outs, a Jared Oliva single coupled with a three-base error brought in the game's first run.

The 2025 Home Opener at VyStar Ballpark is set for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp Opening Day Street Carnival begins at 4 p.m, with a rock wall, tailgate games, a DJ and great activities for all fans on Georgia Street in front of the new Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza. After the game, fans can enjoy an Opening Day postgame fireworks show presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

