Bullpen Struggles Continue as Stripers Lose 9-6 to Charlotte

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Gwinnett Stripers held a 3-2 lead through five innings, but for the second straight game the Charlotte Knights put together a big inning against the bullpen. Charlotte's five-run sixth inning led them to a 9-6 victory, completing a three-game sweep of the Stripers at Truist Field.

Decisive Plays: Eddy Alvarez's RBI single in the fourth broke a 2-2 tie, but Gwinnett's 3-2 lead dissolved in the sixth. Dylan Dodd (L, 0-1) allowed RBI singles to Tristan Gray and Bobby Dalbec and a three-run home run to Andre Lipcius (1) as Charlotte surged ahead 7-3. Lipcius added a two-run double to make it 9-4 in the eighth. Alvarez homered (1) as part of a two-run ninth for the Stripers, but the comeback ended there.

Key Contributors: Chasen Shreve started and struck out six over 4.0 innings (4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB) for Gwinnett. Alvarez (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), Jake Marisnick (2-for-3, double, 3 runs), Luke Waddell (2-for-5, double, 2 runs), and Cody Milligan (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) all had multi-hit games as the Stripers out-hit the Knights 12-10. For Charlotte, Lipcius went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and game-high five RBIs.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is off to an 0-3 start for the second time in history (went 0-3 to open 2017). Shreve, making just the second start of his 16-year professional career, matched single-game career highs for innings with 4.0 (third time, first since July 21, 2011 with Class-A Rome) and strikeouts with six (second time, first since July 9, 2011 with Class-A Rome). Shreve also appeared in a Gwinnett uniform for the first time since August 30, 2014, a franchise-record span of 10 years, seven months between outings.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 1): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 4:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's Opening Day, presented by Georgia Power. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Stripers 2025 Schedule Cling, courtesy of Georgia Power. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network, Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.