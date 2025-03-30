Offense Leads Memphis to First Win of 2025 at Louisville

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds claimed the finale of a three-game series at the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) by a final score of 13-9 on Sunday afternoon in Louisville.

The Memphis offense exploded for four runs in the top of the first inning. The first three batters of the game notched a single, including right fielder Matt Koperniak's RBI base hit to get the scoring started. Three batters later, second baseman Cesar Prieto smacked a three-run home run, his first of the season.

In the win, the Redbirds clubbed four home runs. Center fielder Jose Barrero lasered his first home run with Memphis, against his former team, in the third inning. Left fielder Bryan Torres and shortstop Thomas Saggese drilled back-to-back blasts in the fourth inning.

Eight of the nine Redbirds batters reached base safely twice. Seven recorded a base hit, including six multi-hit efforts. Torres led the way with a 4-for-5 effort, the home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Barrero went 3-for-5 with his solo home run.

Starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo allowed four runs on four hits across 2.1 innings pitched in his first start of the season. The right-handed pitcher struck out five, walked one and allowed a home run.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 1 to open the 2025 home slate at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

