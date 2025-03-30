March 30 Game Postponed
March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The two teams will make up the game during the June 3-8 series at Omaha.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged for a ticket to any of our remaining home games in 2025. To exchange tickets purchased over the phone or online, call the ticket office at 515-243-6111. Physical tickets must be exchanged in-person. All seating is subject to availability.
March 30 Game Postponed
