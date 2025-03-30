Bats Unable to Overcome Dominant Memphis Attack

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - After clinching a series victory on Saturday, the Louisville Bats couldn't pull off the sweep, falling to the Memphis Redbirds 13-9 in a high-scoring game on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats were seeking their first 3-0 start to the season since 2013 but had to keep the brooms in the closet as the Redbirds' offense surged.

Memphis wasted no time, notching three-straight singles to start the game and bringing in a run before Louisville even recorded an out. After preventing the Redbirds from going yard on Saturday, Memphis found its power, launching a three-run home run to extend its lead to 4-0.

Aaron Wilkerson averted any damage in the top of the second stranding two runners for a scoreless frame. In the bottom of the inning Rece Hinds put Louisville on the board, blasting a no-doubter to left field for his second homer of the season. A two-out single from Francisco Urbaez put a runner on base, but the Bats couldn't capitalize.

Memphis' bats continued to do damage against Wilkerson in the third, as former Bat Jose Barrero ripped a solo homer far beyond the left field wall to make it a 5-1 game. Wilkerson did manage to sit down the following two batters and limit the damage to just one run.

Louisville fought back in the bottom of the inning putting the first three batters on base and plating two runners off a double by Edwin Ríos. Hinds added on with a sacrifice fly to cut the Bats' deficit to one. However, Louisville never got any closer.

Louisville couldn't build any momentum, as Memphis immediately responded with a leadoff triple in the top of the fourth, followed by a two-run home run by Bryan Torres. Just two pitches later, Thomas Saggese went the opposite way to go back-to-back, restoring the four-run lead at 8-4. In 3.1 innings Wilkerson (L, 0-1) allowed eight runs on nine hits with five strikeouts to take the loss. Calling on the bullpen, Reiver Sanmartin shut down the next two batters to end the inning.

Sanmartin returned in the fifth but couldn't keep Memphis at bay. A softly hit infield single put a runner on and a one-out double drove him in. The damage continued as the Redbirds stole home on a double steal to take a 10-4 lead. With two outs and a runner in scoring position Sanmartin exited, finishing with two runs on two hits and two walks. Evan Kravetz finished off the inning with a groundout.

With an RBI double from Noelvi Marte, Louisville responded again. The Bats' offense may have showed up, but every time they inched closer the Redbirds had an answer.

The Redbirds' four-run lead ballooned, adding two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Meanwhile, the Bats' hitting began to settle down. With a 13-5 lead at the end of six innings, the game was out of reach.

Louisville didn't throw the towel in, though. The Bats scored four unanswered runs, highlighted by Ivan Johnson's first homer of the season, a 432-foot two-run blast to center to make it 13-9. Lyon Richardson, Lenny Torres Jr. and Zach Maxwell combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to finish the game on the mound. Oddanier Mosqueda (W, 1-0) earned the win for the Redbirds (1-2), going 2.1 innings and allowing one run.

Johnson led the bats going 2-for-3 with three RBI and Francisco Urbaez went 3-for-4. Through the first three games of the season the Bats have 22 runs on 33 hits to begin the season with a series win.

The Bats (2-1) travel to Omaha to face the Storm Chasers (1-1) in a six-game series starting on Tuesday night at 7:35 p.m. Louisville will return home on April 8 to take on the Indianapolis Indians. Nick Curran will be on the call in Omaha for WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM.

