Nashville Falls 11-3, Sets up Sunday Rubber Match Against Jumbo Shrimp

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds saw the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp even their opening weekend series at a game apiece after an 11-3 loss on Saturday night. Jacksonville also outhit the Sounds 11-3 and each team recorded an error to have identical line scores across the board.

A brunt of the damage came in the first inning with Jacksonville jumping out to an early 4-0 lead off right-hander Logan Henderson and the Sounds. Henderson saw each of the first three batters reach base but looked poised to escape the jam with minimal damage. However, three of the four runs in the inning came with two outs.

Nashville responded with a run in the second. Ernesto Martinez Jr. led off the inning with a triple and promptly scored on an Anthony Seigler RBI ground out right after. The teams traded a run in their respective half of the fourth and fifth innings. Nashville put a pair of runners into scoring position early allowing Garrett Spain to deliver a RBI to cut the lead to 5-2.

Nashville's lone error on the night helped Jacksonville extend their at-bats in the sixth and eventually saw two more runs come across as the lead grew to 8-2. The Sounds answered with a run of their own as Raynel Delgado was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. A squandered bases loaded opportunity with one out halted Nashville from gaining any further momentum toward their comeback aspirations.

Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho made his season debut on the mound and worked 1.1 IP without allowing a run to post the only clean sheet of the night by a Nashville pitcher.

The series will conclude with the rubber match Sunday afternoon. Milwaukee's top rated pitching prospect, RHP Jacob Misiorowski, is set to make his season debut for the Sounds against fellow righty Freddy Tarnok. First pitch on the first Sunday Family Fun Day at First Horizon park is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

EIGHT IT GREAT: Logan Henderson matched his Triple-A high with eight strikeouts on Saturday night. From the time he made his first start of the year with High-A Wisconsin (May 24) through his final start with Biloxi (August 2) before his promotion to Triple-A last year, nobody in the Brewers farm system had more strikeouts than Henderson's 102. He posted five starts with at least eight strikeouts last season and has 13 such games in his 45 career starts so far.

OH BABY, A TRIPLE: Ernesto Martinez Jr. collected the first triple of the season for the Sounds and the 12th of his professional career. His triple also gave him a hit in both games to start 2025. He was the only Nashville player who was in the lineup on Opening Day to also get a hit on Saturday night.

OLD CRAIGG: New Year, same Craig. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho picked up right where he left off in 2024. After posting a 0.94 ERA in 48 appearances across three levels of the Brewers farm system last year, Yoho worked 1.1 IP without an earned run allowed on Saturday night with a pair of strikeouts. Yoho's 42.4 strikeout rate and his ERA were tops among all 1,300 minor leaguers with at least 50.0 IP in 2024. It was the 13th scoreless appearance in 15 Triple-A games for Yoho since making his Nashville debut on August 9, 2024.

RISPY-BUSINESS: The Sounds were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position against Jacksonville in the loss. Nashville left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth with only one out before John Rooney was able to retire the side. The team ranked fifth in the International League last year, hitting a collective .306 in 160 at-bats with the bases loaded, which was also the fifth-most across the league in 2024.

IN A PINCH: Adam Hall served as a pinch hitter for the Sounds when he entered the game in the seventh inning and proceeded to single up the middle. Nashville only used seven pinch hit at-bats in all of 2024 and the team combined to go 1-for-7 with a double, two walks, and four strikeouts.

FREEBIES: Nashville pitchers combined to issue nine walks and hit three batters. The Sounds had 10 games last year with 9+ walks.

