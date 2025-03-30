Hens Fend off Clippers' Rally for First Win of the Season

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Toledo Mud Hens picked up their first victory of the 2025 season with a 6-5 victory over the Columbus Clippers on Sunday. While the Clippers refused to lay down and die, the Hens were able to fend off a ninth inning rally. In the end, Toledo pitchers were able to leave eleven Columbus base runners stranded.

The Mud Hens got off to a hot start as Jahmai Jones got things started with a lead-off double. From there, Toledo filled the bases for Justyn-Henry Malloy. Malloy, calm and composed in the box, then made it 2-0 with a double to left field. A Bligh Madris sacrifice fly would bring home Jace Jung and give the Hens a 3-0 lead.

The Clippers struggled to make contact against Dietrich Enns early. The former Korean league pitcher seemingly found every inch of the strike zone and would finish with five strikeouts in his Mud Hens debut. The southpaw didn't sacrifice a run until the fourth inning, as a Kody Huff RBI single made it 3-1.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fourth, Ryan Miller would take over for Enns. Miller looked strong on Opening Day with three strikeouts and no runs sacrificed in 1.2 innings. He avoided any further damage to the Toledo lead by forcing a flyout against Justin Boyd.

After a brief 0.1 inning stint by Miller, Brendan White took the mound for Toledo in the 5th. He gave up only one hit in his 1.0 inning pitched, to keep the Hens ahead 3-1.

After four scoreless innings for the Hens, they finally pieced together some more runs in the bottom of the fifth. David Hensley earned his first hit as a Mud Hen and Jack Dunn quickly joined him on base after taking a fastball to the elbow.

Hao-Yu Lee expanded the Toledo lead by two when he smashed a double over the head of center fielder Angel Martinez. Malloy then found his third RBI of the day on a line drive into right field, making it 6-1.

The Clippers wouldn't let the Mud Hens get this one too easily. Christian Chiro found his second infield hit of the day in the sixth off of a Wilkel Hernandez sinker. Boyd was able to score him from second base with a deep flyball that just missed the glove of a diving Ben Gamel.

Columbus continued to fight back in the seventh as Hernandez loaded the bases following two quick outs. He was able to pull it together though, picking up his third strikeout to keep it 6-2.

Toledo tried to expand their lead with Jung earning his first double of the season, but he would be left stranded.

PJ Poulin took the mound in the ninth and experienced some trouble early in the inning. A Juan Brito double and back-to-back singles from Martinez and Will Wilson made it 6-3.

Poulin seemingly figured out his issues as he got two quick strikeouts, but the Clippers refused to back down. Dom Nunez would cut the Toledo lead to one as his double to right field brought in two runs. That brought pinch-hitter Dayan Frias to the plate with the game-tying run in scoring position.

The game ended in dramatic fashion as Poulin and Frias battled to a full count, but it would be Poulin slamming the door shut with a called strike three slider.

The Mud Hens will make their first road trip of the season as they head to Round Rock, Texas where they will play the Express on Tuesday.

Notables:

Justyn- Henry Malloy (2-4, 2B, 3 RBI, 0 R, K)

Dietrich Enns (3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 0 HR)

Wilkel Hernandez (3.0 IP, 4 H, 1R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5K, 0 HR)

