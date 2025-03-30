'Pigs Unable to Complete Sweep of RailRiders
March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-1) could not put the cap on their first three-game winning streak to start a season since 2021 as they fell 14-3 to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
After zeroes in the first three innings, the RailRiders got on the board in the fourth. Leading off the frame, Jose Rojas sliced a homer to leftfield, his first of the season. A Grant Richardson RBI double and Everson Pereira RBI single tacked on two more runs.
T.J. Rumfield ambushed the first pitch of the fifth for a homer, his second of the season, making it 4-0 RailRiders.
The IronPigs fought back in the last of the sixth. Christian Arroyo was hit by a pitch with one out and then sped home on a Payton Henry double. Óscar Mercado doubled home Henry before Cal Stevenson singled home Mercado to make it 4-3.
That was as close as the IronPigs got however. Scranton forced home an insurance run on a bases loaded walk in the eighth before busting the game open with nine in the ninth, fueled primarily by a Ronaldo Hernandez three-run homer and Jorbit Vivas three-run double.
Leonardo Pestana (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the RailRiders, firing two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and walk, striking out two.
Mick Abel (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding four runs in five frames on nine hits and two walks, striking out four.
Colton Brewer (S, 1) fired the last 1.1 innings for the RailRiders without allowing a baserunner to earn the save.
Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road to start a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings at Innovative Field on Tuesday, April 1. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. with probable pitchers still yet to be announced.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
