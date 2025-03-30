Former Jumbo Shrimp Mangum Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Jake Mangum made his major league debut Sunday for the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field.

Mangum played right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tampa Bay's 6-4 victory over Colorado.

Originally selected by the New York Mets in the fourth round of the 2019 draft following a legendary career at Mississippi State that saw him conclude his career as the SEC's all-time hits leader, Mangum reached Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets' organization during the 2022 season. He was dealt to the Miami Marlins on December 7, 2022 as the player to be named later in the deal that sent former Jumbo Shrimp right-handers Elieser Hernández and Jeff Brigham to New York.

Mangum played the entire 2023 campaign with Jacksonville, batting .298/.346/.425/.771 with 29 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 52 RBIs, 62 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 119 games. In December 2023, Mangum was again the player to be named later, this time in a deal to the Rays in exchange for infielder Vidal Brujan and right-hander Calvin Faucher.

The Flowood, Miss., native turned in a terrific season in 2024 with Triple-A Durham, hitting .317/.358/.442/.800 with 30 doubles, one triple, six home runs, 56 RBIs, 57 runs scored and 20 steals. Tampa Bay added him to its 40-man roster in November to protect Mangum from being selected by another team in the Rule 5 draft.

Mangum is the first Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the majors in 2025 and the 1,027th player to play for both Jacksonville and in the big leagues. Ten different former Jumbo Shrimp made their major league debuts in 2025.

