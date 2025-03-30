Knights Complete the Sweep with 9-6 Win over the Stripers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights matched their best start to a season since 2017 with an impressive 9-6 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Knights treated their Sunday afternoon home faithful to a third straight victory to begin the season and completed a series sweep of the Stripers in the process.

Gwinnett held a one run lead at three different points in the game, all early on. The Stripers plated an unearned run in the first; however, Kyle Teel drew the Knights even with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

The visitors added another run in the second, but once again Charlotte answered. Chase Meidroth launched his first Home Run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning, that tied the game 2-2.

Trailing 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Knights offense took control. Tristan Gray leveled the contest with an RBI single that scored Edgar Quero. The next batter, Bobby Dalbec, gave the home team their first lead with an RBI single to left field. Andre Lipcius later followed with a three-run Homer that increased the Knights advantage to 7-3. Lipcius added a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth and finished with a game-high five RBI.

Jairo Iriarte started on the mound for the Knights and worked four strong innings. Garrett Schoenle and Dan Altavilla combined to pitch three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Knights scored 30 runs across their three victories and sit atop the International League Standings after the season's first weekend of action. Up next is a six-game home series against the Norfolk Tides beginning Tuesday evening from Truist Field at 6:35pm ET.

