SWB RailRiders Game Notes- March 30, 2025

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (0-2) vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-0)

March 30, 2025 | Game 3 | Road Game 3 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 1:35 P.M.

LH Edgar Barclay (No Record) vs. RH Mick Abel (No Record)

Barclay: Made 30 starts for SWB, posting a 7-9 mark with over 143 innings pitched

Abel: Appeared in 24 games, all starts, for LHV, going 3-12 with a 6.46 ERA

LAST TIME OUT- Allentown, PA (March 29, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-4 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park. Lehigh Valley built a 5-0 lead and staved off a pair of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comeback efforts to collect the series win with one game to go.

The IronPigs sent eight to the plate and scored three runs in the home half of the third against RailRiders starter Sean Boyle. Carson Taylor led off the inning with a solo home run. After back-to-back singles, Otto Kemp drove in Rodolfo Castro with a ground out and Gabriel Rincones, Jr. singled in Justin Crawford for the early edge. Lehigh Valley added two runs on three doubles against MLB rehabber Ian Hamilton in the sixth inning to extend their lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the seventh against Koyo Aoyagi. With the bases loaded on a hit batter and two walks, Aoyagi hit Ismael Munguia to cut the deficit to four. In the top of the ninth, Duke Ellis walked and Munguia reached on a fielder's choice. An Everson Pereira sac fly brought home Ellis. With two down T.J. Rumfield's first home run of the year, a 360-foot blast to right, brought the RailRiders within one at 5-4, but Devin Sweet induced a fly out to end the comeback chance.

Sean Boyle (0-1) pitched five innings in his first game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since May 21, 2023, allowing the three runs on seven hits. Seth Johnson (1-0) earned the win with 5.1 innings of shutout ball.

SLOW GO- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not lost three straight games to open a season since 2017. That Al Pedrique's club went on to go 86-55.

ON THE LEFT- Edgar Barclay gets the nod in game three of the series with Lehigh Valley this afternoon. The southpaw was in the RailRiders rotation from the outset to the end of 2024, making a franchise-record 30 starts. Barclay went 7-8 with a 5.98 ERA, striking out 118 batters over 143 innings. This afternoon's game will put him at 40 career starts for the RailRiders, six shy of joining the team's all-time top ten.

TO THE MOON- Saturday's ninth inning home run by T.J. Rumfield was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's first of the season. The RailRiders first baseman hit 17 in 2023 for Somerset and 15 for SWB last season. Rumfield hit two home runs against the IronPigs in 2024.

LONG TIME GONE- Wilking Rodríguez pitched for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the 2015 season and made his first appearance for the club since then when he pitched on Saturday; a span of 3,532 days between appearances in a RailRiders uniform.

PEACE OUT- The RailRiders do not see the IronPigs again during the first half of the 2025 season. Eighteen of the 21 meetings between the teams occur from July 1 on, resuming with the split home and home set over the July 4 holiday week.

HEALTH CHECK- Ian Hamilton joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a Major League Rehab Assignment Saturday. The 29-year-old's 2025 Spring Training was slowed due to an infection and he made two appearances in Florida, both within the last ten days. Over two innings, he allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

THREE-PIECE- Ismael Munguia's first game for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre results in three hits. Munguia made his Triple-A debut with Sacramento last season but did not reach with three hits in any of his 50 games for the River Cats. Max McDowell was the last RailRider to have three hits on Opening Day, reaching three times against Syracuse on April 5, 2022.

TRIVIAL PURSUIT- Ismael Munguia had the first hit and first extra-base hit of the season with a second inning double Friday. Jorbit Vivas drove in the season's first run for SWB. Andrew Velazquez and Everson Pereira executed a double steal for the first swipes of the year. Brandon Leibrandt struck out Christian Arroyo to end the bottom of the first for the initial strikeout of 2025.

CAPTAIN & CREW- Manager Shelley Duncan returns for his third season at the helm of the RailRiders, having paced Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to 89 wins in 2024. In two years in charge, Duncan has gone 162-135. Gerardo Casadiego returns to Moosic for a second year and becomes the team's new pitching coach. Mike Merganthaler is the RailRiders' new hitting coach, while Gil Velazquez, Zak Wasserman and Spencer Medick all join Duncan's staff as well. Velazquez will serve as the bench coach, Wasserman will be the defensive coach and Medick will be the new bullpen coach.

ON THE HORIZON- The RailRiders start the 2025 campaign on a nine-game road swing. After closing out this three-game set Sunday in Allentown, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Syracuse from April 1-6. The home opener is slated for April 8 against the Rochester Red Wings.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York toppled Milwaukee 20-9 on Saturday. The Yankees hit nine home runs, a franchise record, including going back-to-back-to-back on the first three pitches of the game. Aaron Judge hit three and drove in eight runs... Somerset's season begins on April 4 at Hartford... Hudson Valley opens at home Friday against Jersey Shore... Tampa's season starts April 4 as well when they host Lakeland. The Tarpons will play their home games at Community Field at GMS Field while the Tampa Bay Rays use Steinbrenner Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.