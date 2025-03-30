Clippers Drop Series Finale to Toledo

The Columbus offense battled back late on a gloomy Sunday afternoon in northwest Ohio, but came up just short, dropping the series finale to the Toledo Mud Hens, 6-5.

Toledo came out firing in their first at bat, loading the bases before recording an out. Justyn-Henry Malloy remained a thorn in Andy Tracy's side this weekend, doubling home two runs. Hens would add another on a sacrifice fly, taking a 3-0 lead out of the first frame.

The Columbus offense stayed quiet until the top of the fourth. Three straight singles from Angel Martínez, Will Wilson, and Kody Huff started off the inning. Huff's liner through the left side put the Clippers on the board, scoring Martínez, making it 3-1, Toledo. Dom Nuñez hit by pitch loaded the bases, however Toledo escaped without anymore damage done to the scoreboard.

Making his Triple-A debut, Trenton Denholm settled down after Toledo's three-run first. He finished his outing going 3.1 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs, striking out three and only walking one.

Toledo extended it's lead in the fifth, plating three, making it 6-1. Clippers got that run right back in the top of the sixth on Justin Boyd's first RBI in a Clippers uniform.

Columbus threatened in the seventh, loading the bases with two away, but were unable to capitalize.

Juan Brito laced his second double of the game to lead off the top of the ninth, Angel Martínez then singled to left, and Will Wilson drove home Brito with a single of his own, cutting the Mud Hens lead to 6-3. Wilson had three hits on the day. Dom Nuñez continued to try and force a bottom half of the ninth with clutch two-run double, making it 6-5. But that's where the rally would end as pinch hitter Dayan Frias was called out on strikes to end the ballgame.

Clippers take two of three in the series, are off on Monday, and open the home season at Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 1st. First pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. It's the first Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night of the year, plus the first 1,000 fans through the ballpark gates will receive a 2025 Clippers magnet schedule. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

