Syracuse Offense Freezes in 12-0 Loss to Worcester on Chilly Sunday Afternoon

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - In their final game of March, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 12-0 on a Sunday afternoon where temperatures barely reached 40 degrees. After a quiet offensive day for the WooSox on Friday, the Worcester lineup popped off for 14 hits to close out the series.

The scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when former Syracuse Met Trayce Thompson singled to score Roman Anthony for a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Worcester (1-1) tacked on three more runs. Marcelo Mayer knocked in Anthony with a single, Vaugh Grissom singled to score Nick Sogard, and Nathan Hickey brought in Abraham Toro with an RBI double for a 4-0 advantage.

In the fifth, RBIs from Thompson and Hickey added a pair to make it 7-0. The sixth inning is when the ball started to leave the yard. Anthony smacked a solo home run, and Thompson hit a two-run homer to grow Worcester's margin to 10-0.

The final blow was in the eighth when Anthony hit his second home run of the day to the opposite field and put the WooSox up by the game's final margin, 12-0.

Syracuse (1-1) struggled all day against Worcester pitchers. Michael Fulmer, Shane Drohan, Hobie Harris, Bryan Mata, and Luis Guerrer combined to allow only four hits and one walk in nine scoreless innings pitched with ten strikeouts for the Red Sox.

In Friday's 4-3 Mets win, the first four hitters in the Red Sox lineup went hitless. In today's 12-0 loss for Syracuse, the top four Worcester hitters combined for nine hits and nine runs batted in.

Syracuse is home for its 2025 Home Opener on Tuesday afternoon against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Tuesday will receive an Opening Day Trapper Hat Giveaway, courtesy of Gannon Pest Control.

