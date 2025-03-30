Weather Part Deux: Saints and Indianapolis Postponed for Second Consecutive Day

March 30, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Mark Twain once said, "If you don't like the weather, just wait a minute." Apparently, Twain never sat through a couple of days at a ballpark in Minnesota in March. For the second consecutive day the St. Paul Saints and Indianapolis Indians had their game postponed due to weather.

The two teams will now play an eight-game series the next time the Indians return to CHS Field April 22-28. The first doubleheader will take place on Wednesday, April 23 and the second one will be on Friday, April 25. Both games will begin at 5 p.m. and are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one.

Fans that purchased tickets for the March 30 game via phone or online will have vouchers put into their account equal to the ticket value they purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night at 5:15 p.m. (CT) against the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) at Huntington Park. The Saints send RHP Andrew Morris (NR) to the mound and the Clippers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

