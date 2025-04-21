Ramírez, Simon Each Collect Hits in Major League Debuts

April 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Agustín Ramírez and infielder Ronny Simon each registered hits for the Miami Marlins on Monday in their respective major league debuts at loanDepot park in Miami.

Ramírez went 2-for-3 with a double, walk and run scored and Simon was 1-for-4 with an RBI in Miami's 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Ramírez also caught former Jumbo Shrimp right-hander Max Meyer, who racked up 14 strikeouts, the most for any MLB pitcher this season.

Rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins' organization, Ramírez was the headliner as part of the July 27, 2024 package that sent outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees. He joined Jacksonville following the trade, hitting .262/.358/.447/.805 with nine doubles, one triple, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 20 runs scored and four stolen bases in 39 games. Between his time with the Jumbo Shrimp, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, Ramírez posted a .267/.358/.487/.845 line with 26 doubles, one triple, 25 home runs, 93 RBIs, 80 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts.

Ramírez returned to Jacksonville to begin the 2025 campaign, hitting .254/.313/.479/.791 with seven doubles, three homers, 12 RBIs, 13 runs and five steals in as many attempts in 19 games prior to his promotion. He was originally signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2018.

Simon was initially signed as an international free agent in 2018 by the Chicago Cubs. In November 2020, he was the player-to-be-named-later in the trade that sent left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Cubs. Almost exactly a year later, in November 2021, Simon was traded again, this time by Arizona to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Jordan Luplow.

In the Rays' organization, Simon reached as high as Triple-A Durham, facing the Jumbo Shrimp on several occasions over the 2023-24 seasons. Following the conclusion of the 2024 season, he signed a minor league free agent deal with the Marlins. He batted .354/.441/.521/.962 with one double, two triples, one home run, nine RBIs, eight runs scored and four steals in five attempts over 15 games with the Jumbo Shrimp prior to his promotion.

Ramírez and Simon are the third and fourth former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues over the last three days, following left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins). Jumbo Shrimp alumnus Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays) also debuted in the major leagues in 2025. Including Ramírez and Simon, 1,031 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.