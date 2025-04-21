Sounds Return Home to Host the Durham Bulls on April 22nd

April 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the start of a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) beginning on Tuesday, April 22nd. The series will feature all daily promotions at the ballpark along with special theme nights, two giveaways, and Booster's 10th birthday celebration.

Another Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday kicks off the week on April 22. The Sounds are also excited to partner with the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center for the 13th Annual Peanut Free Night at the ballpark and will have special groups and in-stadium activations to celebrate Earth Day all to kickstart the series. The first of two giveaways for the week will take place on Wednesday, April 23 when the Sounds host 90's Night and will be giving away a 90's inspired windbreaker presented by First Horizon for the first 1,000 fans. The Nashville Brewskis will take the field for the first time this season on Friday, April 25. Booster will celebrate his 10th birthday on Saturday, April 26 with all fans and some of his closest friends. Party favors include a Booster Water Bottle giveaway presented by First Horizon for the first 1,000 guests through the gates. The series will conclude with Sunday Family Fun Day on April 27. The Sounds will partner with Autism Tennessee and the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee with some sensory friendly in-stadium activations. As always, Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon will wrap up the series following the final game of the series.

A full rundown of other promotions and festivities for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, April 22 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito's Tail Waggin Tuesday - Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations. Please note that all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination. Limit one dog per human.

Peanut Free Night presented by the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center - Bring the Cracker Jack, but leave the peanuts at home. The Nashville Sounds are proud to host their 13th Annual Peanut Free Night. This collaboration with the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center is designed to provide a safe and inclusive experience for families and individuals with peanut allergies to attend a baseball game without concerns of a scary situation.

Earth Day - The Sounds will host several groups and have in-stadium activations highlighting sustainability initiatives happening around Middle Tennessee.

Wednesday, April 23 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

90's Throwback Windbreaker Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Decades Night: A Tribute to the 90's - Step back in time with the Nashville Sounds and relive the glory days of the 90's. From neon windbreakers to boy band bops, 90's Night is a celebration of everything that made the decade unforgettable. Expect a non-stop playlist of your favorite throwback jams - think TLC, Spice Girls, Biggie, Nirvana, NSYNC, and more. The vibes will be all that and a bag of chips. Dress to impress in your best 90's gear. Oversized denim, flannel shirts, crop tops, fanny packs are totally encouraged. Former Soundette and recent inductee into the National Radio Hall of Fame, Lorianne Crook, will be in attendance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. In true 90's fashion, Lorianne will be joined by fellow former Soundettes as we throw it back to the raddest decade ever.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi - The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo cards will include a redeemable coupon for a small Pepsi fountain drink from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table and includes tickets, merchandise, and gift cards from local Nashville business and team sponsors. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday - Fans can purchase four (4) select section tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, April 24 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - The Sounds will wear their throwback uniforms on the field and fans can enjoy discounted Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products in the stands

Belmont Night - Celebrate Belmont University Night at the ballpark! Join fellow Bruins for a night of school spirit, as we honor Belmont's rich tradition and vibrant community.

Friday, April 25 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Fox 17 - Kickoff the start of the weekend with the Sounds and watch the Nashville skyline light up with postgame fireworks.

Perfect Date Night - Out of 365 days in the year, this one stands above the rest. Not too hot, not too cold. Hopefully you won't even need a light jacket. We're celebrating 25 years of everyone's favorite Sandra Bullock movie and the origin of the "Perfect Date" quote with former Miss USA 2023, Addison Hadley joining us for a ceremonial first pitch. The Band Box will have colored wristbands available to correspond with relationship status - single, taken, or it's complicated - no awkward guesswork, just good vibes!

Saturday, April 26 vs. Durham - 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy live entertainment under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Nashville's favorite kid DJ, DJSP will play a set to get the night started.

Booster's 10th Birthday - Join us to celebrate our favorite Hot Chicken's birthday! Booster's Buddies members can redeem their invitation to the party at the ticket office for a ticket to the game. Special appearances from some of Booster's closest friends. A photo booth will be set up on the concourse with the opportunity to color pictures and make Booster birthday cards.

Booster Water Bottle Giveaway presented by First Horizon (First 1,000 fans)

Sunday, April 27 vs. Durham - 2:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.

Player autographs on the concourse pregame starting at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon Bank

Baseball is For Every Body - Join the Nashville Sounds, Autism Tennessee, and the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee at First Horizon Park. The Nashville Sounds are proud to make First Horizon Park a place for every body to feel welcome and take in a baseball game on their terms. The Sounds will have sensory-friendly in-stadium activations, unveil upgrades to the sensory room at First Horizon Park, showcase sensory-friendly seating options, and alternative concession ordering options.

Youth Sports Sunday presented by Delta Dental - Join us for a pregame youth sports parade around the field starting at 1:15 p.m.

For more information call 615-690- 4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com

