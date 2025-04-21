Homestand Highlights: Bisons Bring Back 'Anderson's Kids Weekend' Deals, Friday's Bash Is 'Obscure Jersey Night'

The Buffalo Bisons are back at Sahlen Field this week, and with a forecast of consistently warmer Spring temperatures finally returning to Western New York, it's the perfect time to welcome back the Rochester Red Wings for a seven-game in six-day series!

The week-long homestand will feature the return of two popular/pup-ular promotions, starting with the team's annual Obscure Jersey Honda fridaynightbash!® (6:05 p.m.) where along with a Happy Hour and Fireworks, fans can win prizes in any of seven categories for wearing the most odd, obscure or outdated sports jersey in their collection. Then on Saturday, the team will host their first Tops Dog Day of the Season (1:05 p.m.) as fans can bring their favorite four-legged fans to the game for free!

Speaking of the weekend, we know last homestand was a bit on the chilly side, so the Bisons are bringing back Anderson's Kids Weekend for both games, Saturday (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.), once again offering $12 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office and a Kids Eat Free Giveaway of a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher (1,000) at each game.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on the Bisons.com Promotions Page

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, April 22 vs. Rochester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

TWOsday, presented by TasteNY.

Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, April 23 Doubleheader vs. Rochester (G1 4:35 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Single-Admission Doubleheader: 1 ticket is good for both games. Fans can enter at any time.

Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank.

Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, April 24 vs. Rochester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Western & Central NY.

Bisons to wear their all new 'reverse retro' uniforms during the game.

In game scoreboard tributes to great Bisons moments

Special mini helmets available for concession purchase.

Friday, April 25 vs. Rochester (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

Obscure Jersey Honda fridaynightbash!® -Prizes to be award to the best obscure jerseys in one of seven categories. Prizes include game-worn Bisons jerseys, gift cards.

Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 26 vs. Rochester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

Anderson's Kids Weekend: Kids Tickets (14yrs and younger) just $12 at Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. First 1,000 Kids through Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher Giveaway.

Tops Dog Day at the Park: Dogs are admitted free with adult ticket purchase. Fans can sit with their dog in the right-field corner sections of Sahlen Field.

Sunday, April 27 vs. Rochester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday: Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

Anderson's Kids Weekend: Kids Tickets (14yrs and younger) just $12 at Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. First 1,000 Kids through Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher Giveaway.

