Daz Cameron Earns International League Player of the Week Honors

April 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Minor League Baseball announced today that Nashville outfielder Daz Cameron has been named International League Player of the Week for April 15-20. Cameron played in five games against the Charlotte Knights and hit .435 (10-for-23) with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI, and an OPS of 1.351.

In honor of Cameron's achievement, the Nashville Sounds Foundation will make a $200 donation to a charity of Daz's choosing.

Cameron ended the week tied for second in extra-base hits in the International League including home runs in consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday. His four doubles were tied for second in the League as were his 12 RBI, 20 total bases, and 10 hits. He was tied for sixth in SLG (.870), and his OPS (1.351) was the sixth highest. He finished the series not only among International League leaders, but also all of Triple-A. He was tied for second in RBI and XBH, finished tied for third in doubles, and was tied for fourth in hits and total bases. He had at least one RBI in all five games played and posted back-to-back four RBI games in the final two games of the series including the first Nashville grand slam of the season on Saturday night.

Cameron is the second straight Nashville player to win International League Player of the Week, succeeding Ernesto Martinez Jr. and is the third Sounds player to earn International League honors after RHP Jacob Misiorowski was named Pitcher of the Week for March 28-30.

This is the second League Weekly award of Cameron's career after being named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week with the Las Vegas Aviators on May 5, 2024. The 28-year-old also earned Major League Baseball's Play of the Week while playing for the Detroit Tigers in May of 2022 after robbing a home run and helping start an inning-ending double play.

The son of former Nashville Sound, and 17-year MLB Veteran, Mike Cameron, Daz was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers on April 7, 2025, in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. Daz was originally selected by the Houston Astros with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 MLB First-Year Player Draft and has Major League service time with the Detroit Tigers and Athletics.

Cameron and the Sounds begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) beginning on Tuesday, April 22nd at First Horizon Park.

