Life Is Better with a Friend During Saints April 22-27 Homestand

April 21, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We've done peanut free days at the ballpark, but this homestand is Peanuts friendly. There is something special going on during this week and we'll all be wiser for attending a game or two. We will milk these six games for all they are worth. Don't say Ick to fun just put on your favorite outfit no matter the color and head out to CHS Field for the April 22-27 homestand.

Tuesday, April 22 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day

We know when you get to take off school and go to a baseball game, the last thing you want to do is learn. You'd rather goof off and spend time with your friends and not think about the classroom. But what if we made it fun? We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level. Move over older baseball stats, here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history, learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 23 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Doubleheader), 5:00 p.m. (Game 1 with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1) - Special Olympics Minnesota Night

It all started with a simple summer camp, and it has grown into an international phenomena. Sports is often credited with bringing people together from all walks of life and that is never more present than through the Special Olympics, which is why we bring these incredible women and men together to honor them for their athletic prowess. A woman from Bethesda, Md. called up Eunice Kennedy Shriver and told her that she was having trouble finding a summer camp for her child with intellectual disability. That's when Camp Shriver was born. From there it grew in July, 1968 when the first "Olympic" games for young people with intellectual disabilities was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. By the end of 1968 U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy held a news conference to announce the formation of the Special Olympics. Find out where all the amazing Minnesota athletes are from on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 24 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - The Ick

We are leaning hard into the awkward this season, or at least for one night. Picture this: a ceremonial first floss dance by someone's dad in Crocs, followed by a stadium-wide reading of old high school love letters over the PA system. Fans can compete in a "Nails on a Chalkboard" scream-off, while the seventh inning stretch features a dramatic reenactment of the most uncomfortable family dinner arguments. Welcome to The Ick night where we bring the cringy to life. And yes, there will be someone walking around offering warm milk and pineapple pizza. It's uncomfy, it's weird, it's hilarious, it's what we do best: turning cringe into humor. Talk about all the cringy things that have happened in your life on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 25 vs. Indianapolis Indians, (Doubleheader), 5:00 p.m. (Game 1 with Game 2 beginning 30 minutes at the conclusion of Game 1) - Popular Musical Sing A Long and Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Our Favorite Showtunes

It's time for you to be the most Popular person in your friend group. What is this Feeling? It's the feeling of fun as you join us for a night of green-tinted magic and unforgettable tunes. It's OK if you can't hit the high notes, Something Bad won't happen. We believe in Dancing Through Life like no one is watching, so grab your glimmering wand and join us for a night full of soaring harmonies, sparkling fun, and some serious singing with our in-game sing along. One lucky fan will win two tickets, plus a hotel stay, to go see Wicked the North American Tour in Madison in July. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy featuring music from our favorite showtunes.

Saturday, April 26 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - The Saints Become the Malmo Oat Milkers presented by Oatly

Did Someone Say Dynasty? Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more. For one game only we shall be known as the Malmö Oat Milkers presented by Oatly. Malmö is in Sweden, home of Oatly the oatmilk company. We will don specialty pink uniforms with black sleeves and "The Malmö Oat Milkers" in black across the chest and a black cap with "OM" on it. You know what would go good with our name change, a tropical feel on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 27 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - 75th Anniversary Celebration of Peanuts Featuring A Linus Themed Saints Jersey Giveaway (750)

Born in 1922 and raised in St. Paul, Charles Schulz is a local icon and was a gigantic baseball fan, even using the St. Paul Saints in a February 21, 1974 comic strip. Snoopy asks Woodstock who the starting shortstop was for the pennant-winning 1938 St. Paul Saints. You have to be a die-hard fan to know the answer, but without hesitation Woodstock answers, "Ollie Bejma." We honor Schulz and his incredible comic strip during our 75th Anniversary Peanuts Celebration. No need to say, "Good Grief" on this day, but feel free to bring your security blanket if it makes you feel better. We'll tickle the twine of our favorite Beethoven piece and watch everyone dance around. Who knows, maybe today is the day Charlie kicks the football. Saints players will wear specialty jersey's that will be auctioned off during the game. Be one of the first 750 fans in attendance and receive a Linus themed Saints jersey. Following the game kids run the bases on Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.