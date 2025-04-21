Former Jumbo Shrimp Cade Gibson Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Cade Gibson made his major league debut Sunday for the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Gibson came out of the bullpen for Miami, striking out two in 2.1 scoreless innings of work in the Marlins' 7-5 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

A native of Ruston, La., Gibson began his collegiate career in 2017 at LSU-Shreveport, an NAIA program. After two years at the NAIA level, Gibson transferred to Louisiana Tech, spending his final two collegiate seasons in his hometown. In his final collegiate season (2022), Gibson pitched to an ERA of 4.87 ERA in 85.0 innings. He struck out 93 and won six games for the Bulldogs.

Miami selected Gibson in the 10th round of the 2022 draft. Gibson slowly climbed the ranks, eventually reaching Triple-A Jacksonville for the first time in 2025. He pitched in four games with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025, posting a 1-1 record and 14 strikeouts against 5 walks in 10.0 innings.

Gibson is the third former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays) and Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins). Gibson is the 1,029th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

