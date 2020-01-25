Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Clint Windsor turned in a 28-save performance for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Orlando Solar Bears (18-16-5-1) rolled to its third consecutive win, topping the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-21-1-1) by a 3-0 score on Saturday afternoon at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.
Seconds after Orlando's first power play of the game expired, Taylor Cammarata gave the Solar Bears a 1-0 led when he received a pass from Cody Donaghey and spun the puck past Jake Theut at 14:11 of the opening period. The goal was Cammarata's ninth of the season.
The Solar Bears prevented the Swamp Rabbits from converting on a 5-on-3 man advantage after Jake Coughler was sent to the box for hooking at 14:35 and Rich Boyd was whistled for a delay of game infraction after clearing the puck above the glass from the defensive zone.
The penalty-kill unit stepped up again in the second period, neutralizing another Greenville 5-on-3 man advantage late in the frame. The Solar Bears dominated puck possession in the second period, outshooting the Swamp Rabbits by a 20-7 margin.
Trevor Olson gave Orlando some breathing room in the third period when Eric Drapluk threw a pass from the corner towards the Greenville net, and as Theut attempted to poke the puck away, Olson swatted home his 12th of the season at the 1:42 mark.
Peter Abbandonato one-timed a pass from Blake Kessel at the right circle past Theut at 9:50 for a power-play goal that capped the scoring.
Windsor's shutout was the goaltender's ninth victory of the season; Theut went 40-for-43 in the loss for Greenville.
THREE STARS:
1) Clint Windsor - ORL
2) Trevor Olson - ORL
3) Eric Drapluk - ORL
OTHER NOTABLES:
Orlando is 2-1-0-0 against Greenville this season; the two teams will not meet against until March 4 in Orlando
Olson's goal was his third goal in as many games; the forward has five points (3g-2a) in his last three games
Windsor leads all rookie netminders with four shutouts; his .925 save percentage ranks fourth among all ECHL goalies
Johno May picked up an assist on Olson's goal, extending his point streak to three games (2g-2a)
Drapluk finished the afternoon with two assists
The Solar Bears are 7-0-0-0 when scoring first at home
Orlando is now 9-2-1-0 when allowing three or fewer goals
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Jacksonville Icemen on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
