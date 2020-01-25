A Late Score from Ross Olsson Propels Worcester to a 2-1 Victory over Maine

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(17-24-2-0, 36pts) kicked off a four game home-stand with a 2-1 win over theMaine Mariners (21-19-1-1, 44pts)in front of 4,078 fans at the DCU Center on Saturday evening.The Railers close out the weekend hosting the Adirondack Thunder Sunday afternoon at 3:05pm on a Kid's Giveaway Sunday.

Ross Olsson scored with just 1:38 to play in regulation for his third game winning goal of the season while Barry Almeida scored the other Railers goal. Evan Buitenhuis made save after save and finished the night making 29 stops for the victory. Maine received their only goal of the game from Marc Olivier Crevier-Morin in the third period while Adam Huska made 25 saves in net for the loss.

Neither the Mariners or the Railers would find the back of the net in the first period with the best chance of the frame coming short-handed on a breakaway from Cody Payne who was denied by Adam Huska. Evan Buitenhuis was perfect in net as he made nine saves on nine shots as Worcester outshot Maine 12-9.

No scoring in the second to show for while Evan Buitenhuis made 11 saves, two of which were breakaway stops coming from Mariners forward Greg Chase. Worcester was outshot in the second stanza 11-9 but held a slight edge 21-20 through a scoreless 40 minutes of play.

The scoring would finally happen in the third frame when Kyle McKenzie blasted one from the left point as Barry Almeida redirected (11th) it past Adam Huska at 6:14 giving the Railers a 1-0 lead. Maine would answer and tie things up at 14:07 moments after Evan Buitenhuis was interfered with it would be Marc Olivier Crevier-Morin firing one over the glove of Boots from the left point to tie it up at 1-1. In the dying moments of the game it would be the line of Drew Callin, Shane Walsh, and Ross Olsson breaking through as Ross Olsson (10th) found a loose puck in the blue paint and smacked it into the net at 18:22 to give the Railers a 2-1 advantage. With the goaltender pulled Worcester was able to fight off late pressure and hold on for a 2-1 victory on home ice.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Barry Almeida (1-0-1, +1, 5 shots), 2nd star: Evan Buitenhuis (29 saves, Win) 1st star: Ross Olsson (1-0-1) .... final shots were 30-27 in favor of Maine....Adam Huska (1-1-0) made 25 saves on 27 shots for Maine.... Evan Buitenhuis (11-14-1) made 29 saves on 30 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-2.... Cody Payne, Dante Salituro, Connor Doherty, Jordan Samuels-Thomas, JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (INJ), and Tanner Pond (IR) did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, and Jakub Skarek are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Nic Pierog wore an "A" for the first time this season.... Yanick Turcotte, Drew Callin, Shane Walsh, and Kyle McKenzie all collected assists for Worcester.... Ben Thomson led all Worcester skaters and tied for a game high six shots.... the Railers are now 13-14-1-0 under GM/coach Cunniff.... The Railers are now 7-8-4-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 6-3-2-1 at the DCU Center....

What's on tap - Closing Out Weekend at Home Sunday!

On Sunday, Jan 26 the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 3pm on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a Railers drawstring backpack presented by PEPSI Worcester. Railers HC members are encouraged to bring their skates to the game for a skate with the team event right after the game (more details to follow via a member email). Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket packwhich includes four tickets and four beverage vouchers (beer/soda) for just $60!

ICYMI - Ricky Duran from The Voice will sing the anthem and sign autographs before the Railers game on PINK in the RINK Night on Saturday, Feb 8. More information at www.RailersHC.com.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.comfor a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICONwith coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

