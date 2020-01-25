Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers went to overtime with the Kalamazoo Wings for the third time this season, extending their point streak to six games before eventually falling short 4-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday
Eric Kattelus ended the weekend's special teams drought, tapping in Austin Farley's feed on the back-door step just 6:51 into the game. Robby Jackson collected the puck on the right wing half-wall, finding Steven Ruggiero, who caught and ripped the puck past Jake Hildebrand to tie the game at the 14:16 mark of the first period.
Garret Ross scored his second of the weekend 2:26 into the middle frame to give the Wings their second lead of the night, and Matt Van Voorhis orchestrated the goal, giving him assists on back-to-back Ross' goals. Charlie Sampair blew by the Kalamazoo defense before beating his former teammate Jake Hildebrand on the breakaway 2:49 past the halfway mark of the game, tying the game for the second time.
Cory Ward ripped a shot from the slot into the roof of the net just 1:48 into the final period to give the Oilers their first lead of the game. The Oilers only allowed three shots in the period, but Matheson Iacopelli tied the game on the breakaway with 5:57 remaining. The goal was the last of regulation, meaning all three games between these two squads this season went to overtime.
Iacopelli was the Wings' hero once again, scoring on the breakaway just 40 seconds into overtime to give the Wings the win on the night.
The Oilers will look to extend their season high six-game point streak tomorrow against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center. As with all Sunday games, the contest will start at 4:05 p.m., and fans will be able to skate with the players at the conclusion of the game.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020
- Offense Explodes for Five in the Third Period - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Iacopelli Scores Twice Late in K-Wings Overtime Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Snap Skid with Shootout Win over Steelheads - Kansas City Mavericks
- Happy Cam-Pers: Johnson Leads 'Blades to Shootout Win - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Maintain Perfect Record against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Milner Silences Norfolk for 7th Shutout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast Stymied in Loss to Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Royals Split Weekend Series with Newfoundland, Fall, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Power Past Cyclones, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- A Late Score from Ross Olsson Propels Worcester to a 2-1 Victory over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Bludgeons Brampton in Saturday Night Bout, 7-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Bounce Back in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Dominates Atlanta in Final Game of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Atlanta Falls to Indy Fuel to Conclude Brief North Division Trip - Atlanta Gladiators
- Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Second Win of Weekend vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
- Killins Wins It on Strong Power Play in OT for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 20
- Oilers Weather Storm, Explode in Third to Defeat Idaho
- Eriksson Ek Shines in Overtime Loss to Steelheads