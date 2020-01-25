Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo

January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Oilers went to overtime with the Kalamazoo Wings for the third time this season, extending their point streak to six games before eventually falling short 4-3 at the BOK Center on Saturday

Eric Kattelus ended the weekend's special teams drought, tapping in Austin Farley's feed on the back-door step just 6:51 into the game. Robby Jackson collected the puck on the right wing half-wall, finding Steven Ruggiero, who caught and ripped the puck past Jake Hildebrand to tie the game at the 14:16 mark of the first period.

Garret Ross scored his second of the weekend 2:26 into the middle frame to give the Wings their second lead of the night, and Matt Van Voorhis orchestrated the goal, giving him assists on back-to-back Ross' goals. Charlie Sampair blew by the Kalamazoo defense before beating his former teammate Jake Hildebrand on the breakaway 2:49 past the halfway mark of the game, tying the game for the second time.

Cory Ward ripped a shot from the slot into the roof of the net just 1:48 into the final period to give the Oilers their first lead of the game. The Oilers only allowed three shots in the period, but Matheson Iacopelli tied the game on the breakaway with 5:57 remaining. The goal was the last of regulation, meaning all three games between these two squads this season went to overtime.

Iacopelli was the Wings' hero once again, scoring on the breakaway just 40 seconds into overtime to give the Wings the win on the night.

The Oilers will look to extend their season high six-game point streak tomorrow against the Idaho Steelheads at the BOK Center. As with all Sunday games, the contest will start at 4:05 p.m., and fans will be able to skate with the players at the conclusion of the game.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.