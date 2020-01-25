Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night
January 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies got goals from Connor Yau, Josh Dickinson and Jack Jenkins but it wasn't enough as Allen Americans got 3 assists from Alex Breton and Tyler Sheehy had 1 goal and 2 assists in an Allen 6-3 win over Utah in front of 6737 at Maverik Center.
Yau gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored his first professional goal 5:35 into the game. Allen tied up the game as Brett Pollock scored on the power play 15:24 in. It was a 1-1 tie after 1 period with Utah outshooting Allen 9 to 7.
Allen's Stepan Falkovsky scored his 12 goal of the year 45 seconds into the second period. It was a power play goal. Allen went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Utah went 2 for 6. 1 of those 2 power play goals tied the game at 2 as Josh Dickinson scored 4:35 into the second. Allen's Jordan Topping added his 20th goal of the year 7:38 into the period. Allen led 3-2 after 2 and outshot Utah 11 to 8 in the period. Utah ended the night outshooting the Americans 29 to 26.
Early in the third period Josh Brittain scored his 9th of the season. 29 seconds later, 4:31 in Jack Jenkins converted on a rebound for his 4th of the year. That made it a 4-3 game. It stayed that score until Allen scored an empty net goal with 44 seconds left. It was Tyler Sheehy's 19th of the year. Jared VanWormer added an empty netter to complete the scoring as the Americans split the 2 game series. Utah has a record of 3-1-2 against Allen as both teams have split 3 separate 2 game series so far this season.
Grizzlies begin a 9 game road trip on Tuesday, January 28th at Atlanta. Face-off is at 5:05 pm MST. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 17th vs Rapid City. Game time will be at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, any Smith's Tix locations or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars of the game
1. Alex Breton (Allen) - 3 assists. +3. 3 shots.
2. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Brett Pollock (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1. 4 shots.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 25, 2020
- Offense Explodes for Five in the Third Period - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Extend Season-High Point Streak, Fall in Overtime to Kalamazoo - Tulsa Oilers
- Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Iacopelli Scores Twice Late in K-Wings Overtime Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs Snap Skid with Shootout Win over Steelheads - Kansas City Mavericks
- Happy Cam-Pers: Johnson Leads 'Blades to Shootout Win - Florida Everblades
- Walleye Maintain Perfect Record against Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Mavericks - Idaho Steelheads
- Milner Silences Norfolk for 7th Shutout - South Carolina Stingrays
- Beast Stymied in Loss to Thunder - Brampton Beast
- Royals Split Weekend Series with Newfoundland, Fall, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Cyclones Drop Weekend Finale in Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Power Past Cyclones, 4-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Goal Stings Mariners in Worcester - Maine Mariners
- A Late Score from Ross Olsson Propels Worcester to a 2-1 Victory over Maine - Worcester Railers HC
- Adirondack Bludgeons Brampton in Saturday Night Bout, 7-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Bounce Back in Reading - Newfoundland Growlers
- Indy Dominates Atlanta in Final Game of the Weekend - Indy Fuel
- Atlanta Falls to Indy Fuel to Conclude Brief North Division Trip - Atlanta Gladiators
- Windsor, Solar Bears Freeze out Swamp Rabbits in 3-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Take on IceMen, Aim for Fifth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - January 25 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Shut out in Sunshine State - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Adam Rockwood Recalled by Springfield - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Seek Second Win of Weekend vs. Growlers - Reading Royals
- Killins Wins It on Strong Power Play in OT for Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Win Shootout Thriller in Front of 11,651 on Pink in the Rink Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Overtime Game Winner Overturned, Allen Loses in a Shootout - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Shootout Thriller - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.