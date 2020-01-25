Allen Defeats Utah 6-3 on Saturday Night

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies got goals from Connor Yau, Josh Dickinson and Jack Jenkins but it wasn't enough as Allen Americans got 3 assists from Alex Breton and Tyler Sheehy had 1 goal and 2 assists in an Allen 6-3 win over Utah in front of 6737 at Maverik Center.

Yau gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored his first professional goal 5:35 into the game. Allen tied up the game as Brett Pollock scored on the power play 15:24 in. It was a 1-1 tie after 1 period with Utah outshooting Allen 9 to 7.

Allen's Stepan Falkovsky scored his 12 goal of the year 45 seconds into the second period. It was a power play goal. Allen went 2 for 4 on the power play, while Utah went 2 for 6. 1 of those 2 power play goals tied the game at 2 as Josh Dickinson scored 4:35 into the second. Allen's Jordan Topping added his 20th goal of the year 7:38 into the period. Allen led 3-2 after 2 and outshot Utah 11 to 8 in the period. Utah ended the night outshooting the Americans 29 to 26.

Early in the third period Josh Brittain scored his 9th of the season. 29 seconds later, 4:31 in Jack Jenkins converted on a rebound for his 4th of the year. That made it a 4-3 game. It stayed that score until Allen scored an empty net goal with 44 seconds left. It was Tyler Sheehy's 19th of the year. Jared VanWormer added an empty netter to complete the scoring as the Americans split the 2 game series. Utah has a record of 3-1-2 against Allen as both teams have split 3 separate 2 game series so far this season.

Grizzlies begin a 9 game road trip on Tuesday, January 28th at Atlanta. Face-off is at 5:05 pm MST. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 17th vs Rapid City. Game time will be at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, any Smith's Tix locations or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars of the game

1. Alex Breton (Allen) - 3 assists. +3. 3 shots.

2. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Brett Pollock (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1. 4 shots.

